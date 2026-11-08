PSG coach Luis Enrique defends Ferran Torres after nine games without a goal

Luis Enrique has insisted he is not worried about Ferran Torres after the PSG forward went a nine consecutive game, including international matches, without scoring. Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning run to 11 games with a 1-0 victory over Troyes at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 before the international break, but Torres, one of their 2026-27 signings, is going through his first period of instability in the French capital.

Torres started on Saturday and was substituted 70 minutes in after four shots, wasting all of the big chances created. The drought has prompted criticism from supporters and the press. Warren Zaire-Emery, whose dangerous header grazed the post, accepted that PSG ‘need to be more efficient to score goals and extend their leads’.

Asked about his compatriot’s dip in form, the Spanish boss tried to restore the striker’s confidence.

‘At the start of 2026-27, everyone was worried about Mika Godts, not Ferran, and now it is the opposite,’ Luis Enrique told reporters. ‘Do not worry about any PSG player. It is normal for strikers to miss chances. What is fundamental for me is that they keep creating clear chances.’

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Luis Enrique protects Torres

The 26-year-old, who scored the goal that sealed Spain’s second World Cup title, joined PSG from Barcelona in August for £42.5m. He replaced Goncalo Ramos, who joined AC Milan, and was also a request of the manager, who felt he fitted his philosophy perfectly.

Beyond the versatility to play anywhere in the attack, Torres is active without the ball, pressing opposition build-up and moving through the final third to create space for team-mates.

His start in Paris could hardly have been better, with seven goals in his first six games, even though he came off the bench in half of them. Since returning from Spain’s Nations League duty, however, he appears to have lost confidence in front of goal.

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Back on the bench in key games

As a result, Torres returned to the bench in important matches, including the 6-0 thrashing of Villarreal on Tuesday, when Senny Mayulu and Maghnes Akliouche started in the absence of the injured Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Torres was also criticised for inconsistency at Barcelona, which helps to explain why his boss has been so vocal in protecting him. Luis Enrique praised the effort Torres makes to get into good positions to shoot, saying it is only a matter of time before he finds the net again.

‘I remember last year, we had games in which we had 20 shots and lost in the end,’ the PSG boss said. ‘There are games in which we are more efficient and others in which we are less, and that is football.’