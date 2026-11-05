PSG make January window decision after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia injury

Following the serious injury to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Paris Saint-Germain have made their choice between signing a winger in the January transfer window or trusting their current squad.

On 20 October, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went off injured in the 4-2 win over Barcelona. The Georgian suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. It is a heavy blow for the former Napoli player, who could miss the rest of the season, and for Paris Saint-Germain, who will have to do without a key part of their attack for many months.

Faced with Kvaratskhelia’s long absence, Paris appeared to have three options to replace their star: move Desire Doue to the left, trust summer signing Mika Godts or look for a left winger this winter. After several weeks of reflection, Paris Saint-Germain have made their decision.

Paris Saint-Germain will not sign a left winger this winter

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

According to Canal+ journalist Olivier Tallaron, the capital club will not sign any player to replace their left winger in the next winter transfer window, unless another important member of the Parisian attack suffers a significant injury.

Although the same source did not specify the reasons for this choice, Luis Enrique and his staff appear satisfied with their current squad despite this heavy absence. Desire Doue has performed in the left-wing position, as has Mika Godts, since Kvaratskhelia’s injury.

Paris Saint-Germain trust their summer signings to cover the absence

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The Spaniard also relies on a squad that is strong in both quality and quantity, and on versatile players.

Homegrown midfielder Senny Mayulu is currently shining as a false number nine. Right winger Maghnes Akliouche is gaining importance and can also play up front or in midfield.

This season, goalscorer Ferran Torres has also played on occasion as a right winger and on the left side. It was in that latter position that he scored a hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava (6-1). Paris therefore have what they need to keep performing without Kvaratskhelia.

Paris Saint-Germain, who are in outstanding form at the moment even with Ousmane Dembele also in the treatment room, have chosen to trust their current attacking department.

Kvaratskhelia’s absence will notably allow the two summer signings, Mika Godts and Maghnes Akliouche, to gain more playing time, assimilate Luis Enrique’s principles more quickly and continue their progress.