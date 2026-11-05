Everton vs. Coventry City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Everton will welcome Coventry City to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the Premier League on Friday.

The Toffees are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up 13 points from nine matches, while Coventry are 16th in the division, claiming nine points from nine games.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Everton vs. Coventry kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Everton vs. Coventry being played?

The Premier League match between Everton and Coventry will be held at the former's home ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The last game between the two teams at the home of Everton - then Goodison Park - came in December 2000, with Coventry recording a 2-1 victory over the Toffees.

How to watch Everton vs. Coventry in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

What is at stake for Everton and Coventry?

Everton have only won one home Premier League match against Coventry - a 2-0 success at Goodison Park back in April 1999, and three of the last six games between the two teams in England's top flight have been won by Coventry.

Frank Lampard's side have won three of their last five Premier League matches during an impressive run of form, overcoming Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

However, the Sky Blues will be facing an Everton team that are in a good place, sitting seventh in the table, and the Toffees have won their last two games, both of which have been against Newcastle United - one in the EFL Cup and one in the Premier League.

Coventry have only lost three of their 18 Premier League meetings against Everton, who have a record of three wins, four draws and two defeats from their nine league matches this term.

A win for Everton would move them above Liverpool and into fifth spot in the table, while they would even go fourth above Chelsea with a five-goal win.

> Our full preview of Everton vs. Coventry can be viewed here