Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Emiliano Martinez, Joao Pedro, Jorrel Hato latest

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Sunderland in the Premier League.
After nine matches, the Blues sit in fourth position in the Premier League table, aided by last weekend's 2-0 victory over Manchester United.
However, already trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points, Xabi Alonso knows that only a victory over the Black Cats will do if his team are to remain as outside contenders in the title race.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news before visiting the Stadium of Light, a ground where they suffered a 2-1 defeat on the final weekend of 2025-26.
Maxence Lacroix
© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly / Crystal Pix / Sports Press Photo / Alamy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Having suffered a serious hamstring injury against Liverpool in the EFL Cup, Maxence Lacroix is not expected to return to action until 2027.
Jorrel Hato
© Imago / Pro Sports Images
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: Unknown
Jorrel Hato has been sidelined for the past two matches through injury, with reports indicating that he has been suffering with a back problem. At this point in time, it is unclear whether the Netherlands international will return before the international break.
Joao Pedro
© Imago / Sportimage
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Joao Pedro will be missing for a "few weeks" with a thigh injury, meaning that the Brazilian will not return to action before the November international break.
Emiliano Martinez
© Iconsport / PA Images
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Face
Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)
Emiliano Martinez is on the mend from jaw surgery following a sickening collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in the middle of October. With the 34-year-old having been called up by Argentina, the current assumption is that he will return to the squad on Sunday.
Reece James
© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)
The luckless Reece James recently underwent an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to play again in 2026.
Jamie Gittens
© Imago / Every Second Media
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)
Jamie Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the last international break, and it will be a "few weeks" before he is back in contention too.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea have no players suspended for the trip to the North-East.