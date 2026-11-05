Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Emiliano Martinez, Joao Pedro, Jorrel Hato latest

Chelsea are back in action on Sunday afternoon when they square off against Sunderland in the Premier League.

After nine matches, the Blues sit in fourth position in the Premier League table, aided by last weekend's 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

However, already trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points, Xabi Alonso knows that only a victory over the Black Cats will do if his team are to remain as outside contenders in the title race.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news before visiting the Stadium of Light, a ground where they suffered a 2-1 defeat on the final weekend of 2025-26.

© Iconsport / Alex Ferrelly / Crystal Pix / Sports Press Photo / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Having suffered a serious hamstring injury against Liverpool in the EFL Cup, Maxence Lacroix is not expected to return to action until 2027.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Jorrel Hato has been sidelined for the past two matches through injury, with reports indicating that he has been suffering with a back problem. At this point in time, it is unclear whether the Netherlands international will return before the international break.

Joao Pedro

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Joao Pedro will be missing for a "few weeks" with a thigh injury, meaning that the Brazilian will not return to action before the November international break.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Face

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)

Emiliano Martinez is on the mend from jaw surgery following a sickening collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite in the middle of October. With the 34-year-old having been called up by Argentina, the current assumption is that he will return to the squad on Sunday.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

The luckless Reece James recently underwent an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to play again in 2026.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Sunderland)

Jamie Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the last international break, and it will be a "few weeks" before he is back in contention too.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for the trip to the North-East.