Preview: Boreham Wood vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to continue their exceptional winning run, National League pacesetters Boreham Wood welcome League One's Wigan Athletic to Mangata Developments Stadium Meadow Park in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Wood secured a dramatic last-minute success over Hartlepool United last time out in Hertfordshire, whilst the Latics played out a goalless draw at home with fellow strugglers Mansfield Town.

Match preview

Losing in the National League playoff final to Rochdale at Wembley Stadium last season, Boreham Wood are in no mood to endure that lottery once again, with Saturday's hosts cruising towards a title success in the fifth tier.

Remarkably, the Wood have enjoyed a 16-game unbeaten start (W14 D2) to their league campaign, winning 14 of their past 15 fifth-tier contests since a 3-3 draw with Tamworth on the opening day.

Across National League, FA Cup qualifying and National League Cup action, Luke Garrard's troops are currently in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, however, that run was in danger of halting last time out.

The runaway league leaders found themselves 3-2 down to relegation-threatened Hartlepool at Meadow Park last weekend, when late strikes from Zak Brunt and talisman Matt Rush snatched three points for the hosts.

Netting the 92nd-minute winner off the bench, 25-year-old Rush has scored 10 goals in as many National League appearances and leads the division's Golden Boot race, whilst Boreham Wood are 12 points clear of second-placed Harrogate Town in the table.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Kevin Hodgson, MI News & Sport, Alamy

Wigan Athletic return to action in the competition that provided them with their only major trophy, with Saturday's visitors lifting the FA Cup at Wembley in 2013 after an added-time Ben Watson stunner downed Manchester City in the final.

Thirteen years on, the Latics are struggling at the foot of the third division of English football, winning just three of their opening 14 league contests, sitting in 21st position in the League One standings.

Since three consecutive defeats by Oxford United (1-2), Huddersfield Town (1-2) and Leicester City (0-3), Gary Caldwell's men have picked up four points across matches against whipping boys Bromley (3-2) and Mansfield (0-0).

A worrying statistic ahead of this weekend's trip to Meadow Park, Wigan have failed to win any of their first seven away battles (D1 L6) this term and possess the worst record on the road in the third tier, collecting just a single point on their troublesome travels.

On a more positive note, the Latics enjoyed a respectable run in last season's FA Cup, beating Hemel Hempstead, Barrow and Championship side Preston North End before eventually falling to Premier League champions Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round.

Boreham Wood FA Cup form:

W

Boreham Wood form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

W L L L W D

Team News

© Imago / News Images

After making a goalscoring impact off the bench at the expense of Hartlepool last weekend, Boreham Wood's leading striker Rush should start this FA Cup clash.

The 25-year-old is likely to replace Jay Bird at the focal point of attack, despite the Salford City loanee scoring six goals in 11 league appearances for the Wood.

Wigan are sweating over the fitness of veteran striker Scott Hogan, who was forced off during the first half of the stalemate with Mansfield earlier in the week.

The absence of the former Birmingham City attacker would likely lead to Christian Saydee earning a starting spot for the trip to Meadow Park.

Adding to the forward issues for the visitors, Dara Costelloe is expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks because of a groin problem.

Boreham Wood possible starting lineup:

Curd; Golden, O'Connell, Bush, Bainbridge; Booty, White; Cashman, Brunt, Allarakhia; Rush

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Weir, Carragher, Burns; Barrett, Power, Gray, Miller; Burrowes, Walsh; Saydee

We say: Boreham Wood 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Running away with the National League crown, Boreham Wood will fear no foe at the moment - not even the 2013 FA Cup champions.

Wigan are struggling in League One and have faltered on the road so far this term, with another away loss likely at Meadow Park.

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