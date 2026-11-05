Man City lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca will weigh up making a couple of alterations to his starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Citizens bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Brighton in the top flight with a 3-2 away success over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Erling Haaland netting a late match-winner.

Elliot Anderson provided a superb assist for Haaland and the former Forest midfielder is now preparing to play against the team he left in a £116m summer deal for the first time.

Enzo Fernandez was on the scoresheet against Leipzig and may continue alongside Anderson, though Ayyoub Bouaddi and Mateo Kovacic are two central options pushing for a recall.

Rayan Cherki, who scored the winning goal in City’s 2-1 triumph at Forest last season, will likely retain his starting spot in the number 10 role behind Haaland up front, but Phil Foden may revert to the substitutes’ bench.

Indeed, Iliman Ndiaye may take Foden’s place on the right flank, which would open the door for Jeremy Doku to earn a recall on the left side of attack.

Ruben Dias was benched for the first time this season in either the Champions League or Premier League on Wednesday, but City’s captain is expected to return this weekend and may start alongside Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back, forcing Marc Guehi to drop down to the bench.

Josko Gvardiol could return at left-back at the expense of Nico O'Reilly, but Matheus Nunes and Gianluigi Donnarumma are likely to start again at right-back and in goal respectively; Donnarumma’s starting spot seems safe for now despite an error-strewn run of form.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Manchester City