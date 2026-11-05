Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

Oliver Glasner has promised "changes" at Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home clash with Manchester City, but it remains to be seen just how radically he intends to alter his starting lineup.

The Tricky Trees are languishing in the relegation zone after losing 2-0 at Brentford last weekend and failing to score for the fifth time in nine top-flight matches this season.

Summer signing Liam Delap is without a goal in his last five starts and the former Man City youngster is in danger of losing his place up front to Chris Wood, who is still waiting for his first start of the season.

Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye are likely to retain their starting spots in attack, though Callum Hudson-Odoi – who scored in a 1-0 home win for Forest against City in March 2025 – will be pushing to replace the latter.

James McAtee – another ex-Citizens player – has impressed in centre-midfield this term and should continue in the first XI alongside Xaver Schlager, but Daniel Munoz may replace Ola Aina at right wing-back. Neco Williams, meanwhile, is set to start again on the left flank.

While Ousmane Diomande is a contender to replace either Nikola Milenkovic or Jair Cunha at centre-back, Murillo is expected to continue on the left side of a back three, with goalkeeper Matz Sels standing between the sticks.

Elsewhere, Nicolas Dominguez has missed the last two games with a muscle problem and remains a doubt along with forward Igor Jesus (calf), while defender Nicolo Savona (knee) is ruled out once again.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Williams; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap

> Click here to see how Manchester City could line up against Nottingham Forest