Arsenal transfer news: Gunners, Spurs, Bayern Munich 'suffer blow' in pursuit of Premier League midfielder

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs to allegedly suffer a blow in their efforts to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Gunners moved to the top of the Premier League table on Sunday with an impressive 1-0 victory at Liverpool.

Sitting three points clear of Manchester City, there is an argument that Mikel Arteta does not need to add to his first-team squad.

However, Arsenal sometimes lack quality in the final third and could benefit from a player of Gibbs-White's profile.

As per Football Insider, Arsenal and other interested parties may struggle to get a deal over the line for the England international.

© Iconsport / David Klein, Sportimage

Nottingham Forest take Gibbs-White stance

The report alleges that Forest have no interest in entertaining any offers for the 26-year-old at the midway point of the campaign.

That is despite the playmaker's contract being due to expire in 2028. At this point in time, he is unlikely to consider a renewal.

Under Oliver Glasner, Forest have accumulated just six points from their opening nine Premier League matches of 2026-27.

Forest are seemingly prioritising having Gibbs-White in their team to try to guide them up the standings, rather than looking to cash in on his services for the highest fee possible.

Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are also said to be admirers of Gibbs-White.

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Will Gibbs-White push for Nottingham Forest exit?

With 37 goals and 37 assists from 179 appearances in all competitions, Gibbs-White is already cemented as a Forest legend.

However, it feels inevitable that he will eventually want to move to a bigger club to play in the Champions League and more regularly for England.

Although Forest can play hardball over a fee to a certain extent, they can ill-afford to risk losing their most prized asset on a free transfer in 2028.

Gibbs-White will know this and likely stay patient until the end of this season.