Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. AEK Athens: Vinicius Junior decision to be made

Vinicius Junior is expected to be introduced back into the Real Madrid team for Wednesday's Champions League fixture with AEK Athens.

The 26-year-old remains suspended in La Liga, but he is available for European fixtures, and the expectation is that the Brazil international will be back in the XI in Athens.

Vinicius is having a difficult campaign, only managing one goal and three assists in 11 appearances for the Spanish giants in all competitions.

Federico Valverde has also returned to training, having recovered from a hamstring issue, and the Uruguay international should make the squad for Wednesday's match.

However, Rodrygo (knee) and Raul Asencio (leg) are definitely out of the European clash.

Yan Diomande could start down the right, with Arda Guler dropping back into central midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni.

Trent Alexander-Arnold excelled against Racing de Santander in La Liga last time out, but Denzel Dumfries could be introduced into the side at right-back for this match.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are again in line to feature in the final third of the field.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Dumfries, Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Guler; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe