Everton team news: Jack Grealish omission explained before Newcastle Premier League clash

Jack Grealish is expected to be left out of Everton’s squad for tonight’s Premier League clash away against Newcastle United, according to a report.

The 31-year-old was omitted from the senior squad for the Toffees’ EFL Cup home win over the Magpies on Thursday due to a ‘breach of club discipline’.

Although manager David Moyes did not confirmed the exact reason behind Grealish’s absence, it is understood that the winger failed to show up for a training session in the build-up to the fourth-round tie.

The Manchester City loanee had previously missed Everton’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal just over a week ago due to illness.

According to The Athletic, Grealish is 'not fit' to face Newcastle and has subsequently not travelled with the rest of Everton’s squad for this evening’s game at St James’ Park.

The report adds that it is unclear whether Grealish will return for Everton’s next fixture at home to Coventry City on Friday.

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Speaking after Everton’s EFL Cup win, Moyes revealed that he supported the club’s decision to drop Grealish, but refused to comment further on the matter.

Grealish is in his second season on loan at Everton from Man City; a long-term injury cut his first spell short, but his standout early performances made him a massive hit with the fans.

However, the winger has struggled to make his mark this term, failing to score or assist in any of his eight appearances across all competitions.

Who could start for Everton in Grealish’s absence?

The lack of depth in the Everton squad is a persistent issue for Moyes, and having to cope without Grealish only exacerbates the problem, leaving the Toffees light in the attacking department.

Tyrique George and Brennan Johnson appear to be the most likely duo to operate on the flanks in Grealish’s absence, though Tyler Dibling is another winger pushing for start.

Dibling and George both started on Thursday against Newcastle, with Johnson coming on as a 75th-minute substitute for the former.

Everton currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, one point and two places behind Newcastle in 12th spot.