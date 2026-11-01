Team News: Newcastle vs. Everton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Just four days after doing battle in the EFL Cup, Newcastle United and Everton reunite in Monday's Premier League scrap at St James' Park.

David Moyes's men prevailed 3-1 in knockout circumstances in midweek, but they trail the Magpies by one point in the Premier League table after eight rounds.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Tino Livramento (knee), Ewen Jaouen (thigh)

Doubtful: Matias Fernandez-Pardo (illness), Will Osula (ankle), Lewis Miley (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Joelinton, Gonzalez; Murphy, Willock, Barnes; Wissa

EVERTON

Out: None

Doubtful: Jack Grealish (disciplinary), Jarrad Branthwaite (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Rohl, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Hackney, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, George; Barry