How Liverpool fell into every Arsenal trap as Mikel Arteta's "dark arts" prevail

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

Andoni Iraola went to great lengths to argue against the idea, but it was hard not to view this game as key to deciding whether or not Liverpool could challenge for the title this season.

Win, and the Reds would move within three points of both the champions and top spot, all while having shown signs of beginning to hit their stride in recent weeks.

Lose, however, they would slip nine points behind as a result of a slow start to the campaign that owed much to teething pains under a new head coach.

And unfortunately for Iraola, he was forced to contend with the latter outcome, as Liverpool went down to a 1-0 defeat at Anfield that showed them they still have some way to go.

After 25 minutes, it looked like the hosts might be on the end of a real lesson, with Arsenal going in front as they took the first four shots.

However, Liverpool responded with the next eight attempts on goal in a period before half time that was reminiscent of those whirlwind games under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: How Reds fell into every Gunners "trap"

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Crucially, though, the goal did not come, allowing Arsenal to reach a half time in which they were able to regroup a plot route to victory.

It was after that break that the Gunners showed not only why they win, but how, with quality, fight, and a little sprinkling of the dark arts thrown in.

Liverpool, by contrast, seemed to fall into every trap set for them, all while struggling to create against an opponent that did not need the encouragement of a one-goal lead to sit in.

That is perhaps the biggest lesson Iraola and his team will take as they look to bridge the gap to the top in the months ahead.

If they are to deliver on their promise, they need to be just as good going forward as Arsenal are defensively and, as things stand, that is clearly not the case.