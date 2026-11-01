Liverpool vs. Arsenal lineups confirmed as major Trey Nyoni, Christos Tzolis, Dominik Szoboszlai calls made

Liverpool and Arsenal have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League main event at Anfield.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola has made seven changes to the team that beat Chelsea in the EFL Cup in midweek, but one of the four starters from that clash - Trey Nyoni - keeps his place for a momentous full Premier League debut.

The 19-year-old has been given the nod over Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, the latter of whom is only fit enough for the bench after recovering from a hamstring setback.

Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister will operate behind the expected front four of Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, with Victor Munoz also among the substitutes following a knee problem.

Iraola has also made an expected three changes in defence, where Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas and Giorgi Mamardashvili drop out for Ronald Araujo, Milos Kerkez and Alisson Becker.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal lineups: Christos Tzolis returns after injury

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Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made nine changes from Tuesday's EFL Cup loss to Fleetwood Town, with Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber the only players to retain their spots.

Havertz is given the nod as the number nine over Viktor Gyokeres and is part of an attack also featuring Christos Tzolis, who makes his first Arsenal appearance since September 19 following a hamstring injury, and Noni Madueke, who is fine after an ankle issue.

Declan Rice is unsurprisingly fit to start in midfield despite a hamstring scare and joins up with Bruno Guimaraes, while Riccardo Calafiori has also shaken off a knock to replace Piero Hincapie at left-back.

On the opposite side, Timber - preferred to Ben White - makes just his second Premier League start of the season, while Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya all return too.

Arsenal start the day three places and six points above Liverpool in the Premier League table, and the Gunners will leapfrog Manchester City into top spot with a draw or a victory at Anfield.

Meanwhile, the fifth-placed Reds are one point adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, but Iraola's men need to win to overtake the Blues - and move to within three points of Arsenal and Man City - due to their inferior goal difference to Xabi Alonso's side.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Araujo, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Barcola, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Tsimikas, Munoz, Gravenberch, Koumas, Ngumoha

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Guimaraes; Madueke, Odegaard, Tzolis; Havertz

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, White, Hincapie, Eze, Gyokeres, Merino, Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly