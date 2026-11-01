Preview: Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Huddersfield Town play host to Luton Town on Tuesday evening looking to strengthen their hold of top spot in the League One table.

However, Luton make the trip to the John Smith's Stadium having also put together a four-game winning streak to sit in fourth place in the standings.

Match preview

Although Huddersfield started 2026-27 on the front foot, pessimism may have remained over whether the unproven Martin Drury was the right man for the head coach role.

Nevertheless, the 40-year-old has continued to prove his worth, Huddersfield having now accumulated 28 points from 13 league fixtures.

Not only are the Terriers on a four-match winning streak, they cruised to a 3-0 win at Bradford City on Saturday, already scoring those goals before the Bantams were reduced to 10 men.

Huddersfield now possess the best attacking record in the division with 27 goals, aided by scoring three times against a Bradford side who have the best defensive stats.

Drury's side are unbeaten in six league fixtures at the John Smith's Stadium, recording 15 points in the process.

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Meanwhile, Luton have shaken off a poor start to the campaign to catapult themselves into the title picture.

Five victories have been posted in six third-tier contests, the latest of those coming by a 2-0 scoreline at Peterborough United.

While that was Luton's first League One clean sheet since September 2, they have now scored 21 goals across their most recent eight matches across all competitions.

There have been 27 goals in Luton's six away matches in League One, fixtures where they have recorded three wins and three defeats.

Huddersfield Town League One form:

Huddersfield Town form (all competitions):

Luton Town League One form:

Team News

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

With the game at Valley Parade over as a contest with 20 minutes to go, Huddersfield's players did not have to over-exert themselves.

That could see Drury name an unchanged XI, despite the likes of Lynden Gooch and Marcus Harness being in contention for opportunities.

Derensili Sanches Fernandes and Joe Taylor scored their seventh and ninth goals of the season respectively at the weekend.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson serves the final game of a three-match suspension.

Wilshere may also be prepared to select a similar Luton side from Saturday, albeit with Dan Gore and Nahki Wells both alternatives.

After his recent return from injury, Harrison Ashby is again expected to be named among the replacements.

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Young; Roughan, Balker, Low; Bronkhorst, Humphreys, Collins, Mumba; Sanches Fernandes, Taylor; Fletcher

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Shea; Jones, Andersen, Johnston, Johnson; Walsh; Richards, Donley, Clark, Palmer; Wells

We say: Huddersfield Town 2-1 Luton Town

Although Luton have built up a head of steam, Huddersfield's four-game winning run has included more impressive results than the Hatters. Taking that into consideration, we are backing the home side to come through in a competitive encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.