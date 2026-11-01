Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Andoni Iraola explains Trey Nyoni start against Premier League champions

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has explained his reasoning for handing Trey Nyoni his first Premier League start in Sunday's clash with champions Arsenal at Anfield.

The 19-year-old was surprisingly named in the Liverpool starting lineup for the visit of the holders, getting the nod over the more experienced Ryan Gravenberch alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kickoff, Iraola hailed Nyoni's on and off-ball work as key factors in his decision to start the 2007-born midfielder in such a crucial game.

Andoni Iraola explains Trey Nyoni start in Liverpool vs. Arsenal

© Imago

"The thinking is that he's playing very well and we trust him. I think he gives us good control on the ball. I think he also understands the game well," Iraola said.

"Without the ball, I think he's smart to deal with all the complications that Arsenal put there in the middle – they start rotating players. I think he's pretty good on those things. We definitely trust Trey to do well."

Nyoni had made 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League before making his full debut against Arsenal, although he was given the nod against Chelsea in the fourth round of the EFL Cup in midweek.

The teenager also featured from the off against LASK Linz and Villarreal in the Champions League, and he has emulated former Liverpool starlet Raheem Sterling with his start against Arsenal.

Indeed, Nyoni is only the second Liverpool teenager to make their first Premier League start for the club against the reigning champions, after Sterling against Manchester City in 2012.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Andoni Iraola drops Dominik Szoboszlai, Victor Munoz hints

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Nyoni previously came off the bench against Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the Premier League season, playing 58 minutes against the Bees after replacing the injured Dominik Szoboszlai.

The latter is only fit enough for the bench following his latest hamstring setback, though, as Florian Wirtz continues as Liverpool's creative focal point.

However, Iraola has also suggested that both Szoboszlai and Victor Munoz - who is also among the substitutes following a knee problem - will be in line for minutes in the second half.

"We have to consider we have very good options for the second half. We are recovering Victor [Munoz], recovering Dom [Szoboszlai] – I think it gives us good options for the second half," Iraola added.

Liverpool will move to within three points of Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League table with a win against the Gunners, who have not triumphed in the top flight at Anfield since 2012.