Liverpool vs. Arsenal latest: Reds set Premier League record as Andoni Iraola's side trail Mikel Arteta in frustrating display

Liverpool produced more touches (28) in Arsenal's box than any other team in the first half of a Premier League game on record since 2008-09.

The Gunners went into the half-time interval with a 1-0 lead, with Kai Havertz tapping into the net from close range in the 16th minute after an excellent cross from Declan Rice.

Andoni Iraola's side dominated much of the rest of the half, and they even managed to hit the crossbar though Florian Wirtz.

However, the Reds arguably only produced one moment of genuine quality in the box despite their dominance, with Alexis Mac Allister firing a header over the bar.

Liverpool managed to take 28 touches in the penalty area, which Opta have revealed is the most on record in the first half of a Premier League game against Arsenal (2008-09).

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Liverpool latest: Why Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz struggled

Though the Reds spent more than £300m on Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz, the trio were not particularly effective in the box.

It should be noted that Arsenal are arguably the best defensive team in world football, so it is understandable that the Merseysiders struggled to create strong opportunities.

Having said that, Iraola's side had multiple chances to cross into the penalty area and target their elite attackers, only for the likes of Milos Kerkez and Ronald Araujo to fail with their deliveries.

Kerez's offensive play has been particularly disappointing since his arrival in the summer of 2025, while Araujo is more comfortable as a centre-back.

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How can Andoni Iraola improve his side's attack in the next few years?

Dominik Szoboszlai has been used as a right-back before, and his passing range could be useful in wide areas.

Whether the 26-year-old would be willing to play in that position for a prolonged period remains to be seen, but he could be Iraola's best option.

Kerkez may ultimately need to be replaced in the summer transfer window, though there are other areas of need in the XI like midfield that should be addressed first.