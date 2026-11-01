Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal: Highlights, man of the match, stats as record Kai Havertz goal sends Gunners top

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League table thanks to their first top-flight win at Liverpool in over 14 years - an incredibly gritty 1-0 success at Anfield.

On the hunt for a first Premier League win at Anfield since Mikel Arteta's playing days in 2012, Arsenal's quest started positively, and the holders deservedly broke the deadlock through a record-breaking Kai Havertz goal in the 16th minute.

The German's tap-in sparked a fierce response from Liverpool, but despite having 28 touches in the Arsenal box in the first half - and having four penalty appeals turned down - Andoni Iraola's men somehow trailed at the break.

The second period followed a largely similar pattern, but for all of the hosts' huffing and puffing, David Raya only had one save to make as the champions held out.

Arteta's side have now opened up a three-point lead over Manchester City at the Premier League summit, while Liverpool stay fifth, nine points adrift of the holders.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

An ugly win. Away from home. Against a title rival. The hallmark of champions.

It does not take a football aficionado to deduce that Arsenal arguably did not deserve to come away from Sunday's game with all three points, as after dominating the opening 15, the Gunners were under the cosh for almost all of the remaining 75.

However, thanks to a combination of perpetually diligent defending, Liverpool's wasteful finishing and a few questionable calls from Andy Madley, the champions exorcised their Anfield demons in nail-biting fashion.

Top of the tree once again, the title is mathematically now Arsenal's to lose, and Arteta undoubtedly got the response he was after from Tuesday's horrendous EFL Cup exit.

Liverpool fans can rightly feel frustrated at Madley, but the Reds generated just 0.19 Expected Goals more than Arsenal on the night, and just one shot on target from 17 attempts means that their proposed title challengers label comes with an asterisk.

LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Kai Havertz goal vs. Liverpool (16th min, Liverpool 0-1 Arsenal)

"Absolutely brilliant from Arsenal." Kai Havertz gives Arsenal an early lead at Anfield! ⚡️ https://t.co/eeyhRcLlel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2026

Liverpool cannot say it had not been coming!

Alisson Becker is the guilty party, as a loose pass out from the back is picked up by Arsenal, who work it out to the right where Declan Rice is making a lung-busting overlap.

Noni Madueke times his pass to his compatriot to perfection, and Rice's ball across the box is similarly delightful, waiting to be tapped home by Havertz at the back post.

The Arsenal striker is now the highest-scoring German in Premier League history; Ilkay Gundogan's record is no more!

MAN OF THE MATCH - EZRI KONSA

Rice was awarded the cylindrical trophy by the broadcasters, but Ezri Konsa enhanced his reputation once more, winning all seven of his ground duels, making eight clearances and 15 defensive contributions all told.

Seemingly originally signed as William Saliba's stand-in, the former Aston Villa man is now a genuine competitor for the Frenchman's undisputed starter status.

LIVERPOOL VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Liverpool 56%-44% Arsenal

Shots: Liverpool 17-10 Arsenal

Shots on target: Liverpool 1-3 Arsenal

Corners: Liverpool 7-4 Arsenal

Fouls: Liverpool 18-10 Arsenal

BEST STATS

Kai Havertz is now the top German-scorer in Premier League history ??? https://t.co/lWpXBt0sI5 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) November 1, 2026

28 - Liverpool's 28 touches in the opposition box so far today are the most on record (since 2008-09) by any side in the first half of a Premier League game against Arsenal. Feverish. https://t.co/WnPP2D3PSo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Both teams are in Champions League action on Wednesday evening, as Liverpool travel to Fenerbahce while Arsenal are away at Slavia Prague in the league phase.

The Reds' final Premier League game before the international break sees them meet Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park next Sunday, after the Gunners host Hull City at the Emirates on Saturday.