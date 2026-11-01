Premier League Gameweek 9
Liverpool
Nov 1, 2026 4.30pm
0
1
HT : 0 1
FT Anfield
Arsenal
  • Bradley Barcola 45'+2' yellowcard
  • Milos Kerkez 67' yellowcard
  • Alexis Mac Allister 80' yellowcard
  • Virgil van Dijk 90'+7' yellowcard
  • goal Kai Havertz 16'
  • yellowcard Noni Madueke 55'
  • yellowcard Myles Lewis-Skelly 72'
  • yellowcard Jurriën Timber 80'
  • yellowcard David Raya 90'+3'

Kai Havertz breaks Premier League scoring record, surpasses Man City legend in Liverpool vs. Arsenal

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King Kai breaks Premier League scoring record as Man City legend surpassed
© Iconsport / PA Images

Arsenal striker Kai Havertz is now the Premier League's all-time leading German goalscorer following his opener against Liverpool.

The former Chelsea man was given the nod up front over Viktor Gyokeres at Anfield, despite a shoddy display in Tuesday's shock EFL Cup fourth-round loss to Fleetwood Town.

However, Havertz quickly repaid Mikel Arteta's faith in him, latching onto the end of Declan Rice's low cross to the back post and tapping home in the 16th minute.

In doing so, the 27-year-old broke the record for the most Premier League goals ever by a German player, registering his 46th in the English top flight.

Havertz was previously level on 45 with Ilkay Gundogan, but the former Manchester City man has now been surpassed, and the Arsenal centre-forward is in a league of his own.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz becomes highest-scoring German in Premier League

Havertz's opening goal at Anfield was his third of the 2026-27 Premier League season, and his first on the road, following home strikes against Coventry City and Chelsea.

The former Blues striker scored 19 English top-flight goals for Chelsea, and his tap-in at Anfield marked his 27th in an Arsenal kit, including a personal best 13 in the 2023-24 season.

Havertz is one of three active players in the top 10 for Premier League goals for German footballers, as Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross is third in the charts with 34 to his name.

Kevin Schade of Brentford is eighth on the list with 24, while Gundogan, Mesut Ozil (33), Jurgen Klinsmann (29), Uwe Rosler (29), Leroy Sane (25), Robert Huth (21) and Lukas Podolski (19) make up the rest of the top 10.

Arsenal survive four Liverpool penalty appeals in first half

Havertz's goal proved enough to send Arsenal into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead, although both Gunners and Liverpool fans were left bemused as to how.

Andoni Iraola's men dominated their North London counterparts following Havertz's historic goal, and had no fewer than four penalty appeals waved away by the officials.

One such incident saw Jurrien Timber grab Alexander Isak by the shirt as a cross came in, but the Swede did not protest vociferously, and the pull went unpunished.

Timber also escaped a potential handball when sliding to block a cross, while Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo also went down under pressure, but their appeals fell on deaf ears too.

However, Liverpool ultimately failed to score in the first half despite having 28 touches in the Arsenal box, the most the Gunners have ever faced in the opening 45 minutes of a Premier League game.

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