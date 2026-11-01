Preview: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting Lisbon will both be looking to bounce back from their first defeats of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign when they meet at Stamford Bridge - the Ukrainian side's temporary home ground - on Tuesday evening.

Separated by just two points in the league-phase table, the Portuguese outfit sit 12th with six points, five places above the nominal hosts, who are playing their European home matches at the West London stadium due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Match preview

Shakhtar have made a positive start to their domestic campaign, sitting top of the Ukrainian Premier League with 28 points from 11 matches, although their progress in Europe has been less convincing.

Arda Turan's side have collected four points from their opening three league-phase fixtures, beginning with a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven before recording a 3-1 victory over AEK Athens, though they suffered a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Inter Milan in their most recent continental outing.

The Ukrainian champions have responded well on the domestic front, though, following that setback with an emphatic Ukrainian Cup victory over Dynamo Kyiv, a draw against Zorya Luhansk and Friday's 2-0 success over Obolon, inspired by Alisson Santana.

Both goals in their latest league outing came after the 70th minute, but Turan will want his side to make a faster start on Tuesday, knowing that Shakhtar have won 18 of their last 24 matches as hosts in the Champions League proper when leading at half time (D4, L1).

However, the Miners have a poor head-to-head record to overcome, having lost both previous meetings against this very opponent, with each encounter ending in a 1-0 defeat during the 2008-09 Champions League group stage.

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Sporting, meanwhile, made a stronger start to their Champions League campaign, winning their opening two matches against Galatasaray and Lens before a 3-2 home defeat to debutants LASK Linz on matchday three brought their four-game winning run in the league phase to an end.

That setback was part of a two-match losing streak that sparked protests from supporters, with Rui Borges's side also suffering a league defeat at home to newly promoted Academico de Viseu, though the Lions have since returned to winning ways.

After overcoming Maritimo in the Taca da LIga last Tuesday, the Lions secured a 2-0 victory away to Casa Pia, leaving them third in the Primeira Liga table, albeit nine points adrift of the summit.

Tuesday's encounter gives under-fire Borges another opportunity to win back the trust of the club's supporters and board, while Sporting will also be keen to strengthen their hopes of securing another automatic place in the Champions League knockout rounds after finishing seventh in the league phase last season.

The Portuguese visitors can also take confidence from their impressive record against Ukrainian opposition, having won seven of the last eight such meetings, including each of their most recent four.



Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League form:

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

Sporting Lisbon Champions League form:

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Bruno de Carvalho / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Shakhtar will be without Pedrinho, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines following thigh surgery, while Eguinaldo (shoulder) and Marlon Santos (muscle) are also expected to miss out through injury.

Pedro Henrique is likely to return at left-back after making way for Irakli Azarov, who made his first start for the club following his return from injury, while Alisson is also expected to be recalled after making an impact off the bench last time out.

Sporting are likely to remain without Zeno Debast and Rodrigo Zalazar, who are both dealing with muscular injuries, while Nuno Santos is still working his way back from a lengthy knee tendon layoff.

Nestory Irankunda is also a doubt after suffering a knee knock against Casa Pia, although he completed recovery work with the starters, meaning Flavio Goncalves could be an alternative if the Australian is not fit to feature.

Luis Suarez failed to score against Casa Pia, ending a 10-match scoring run across all competitions, though the Colombian has found the net in three consecutive Champions League appearances, equalling the Sporting record held by Sa Pinto and Nani.



Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, P Henrique; Nazaryna, Ocheretko, Isaque; Alisson, Elias, Mendoza

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Kaique; Fresneda, Quaresma, Inacio, M Araujo; Doumbia, Altimira; Catamo, P Lima, Irankunda; L Suarez

We say: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Shakhtar have shown enough in recent weeks to suggest they can make life difficult for Sporting, who have not been entirely convincing in their recent outings, although the Portuguese side's greater quality could prove decisive.

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