Preview: Galatasaray vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

Galatasaray will look to make it back-to-back UEFA Champions League victories when they welcome Stuttgart to Rams Park on Tuesday evening.

The Turkish champions face a stern test against a German side that remains unbeaten in the league phase, having collected seven points from their opening three matches and conceded just twice.

Match preview

Galatasaray head into this contest in excellent form, having won their last four matches across all competitions, including an impressive 4-0 victory away to Konyaspor on Friday.

Victor Osimhen opened the scoring against Konyaspor before Yunus Akgun, Aleksey Batrakov and Rafael Leao also found the net, giving Okan Buruk's side another convincing result as they strengthened their position at the top of the Super Lig.

The Lions have also responded well to their disappointing 4-1 home defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, following that setback with a 4-2 victory over Lille in France.

That result was particularly important after Galatasaray had also lost 3-1 away to Sporting CP in their opening European fixture, leaving them with little margin for error if they are to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Buruk's side now have an opportunity to build on their first European win of the campaign, although Stuttgart represent a considerably different challenge from the struggling Lille side they defeated.

Galatasaray have generally been difficult to beat at Rams Park, where the atmosphere can make life uncomfortable for visiting teams, but their defensive performance raises question, having conceded nine goals in three UCL matches.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs, but the Lions have found German opponents difficult to overcome in recent European encounters, failing to win any of their last seven European Cup meetings with German opposition (D4, L3).

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Michael Weber, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Stuttgart, meanwhile, arrive in Istanbul with renewed confidence after producing an impressive 4-2 victory away to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Ermedin Demirovic scored twice at the BayArena, while Jamie Leweling and Bilal El Khannouss also found the net, helping Sebastian Hoeness' side secure a statement victory after suffering consecutive Bundesliga defeats.

The German side have also made an excellent start to their Champions League campaign, collecting victories over Viking and Slovan Bratislava before drawing 1-1 with Atletico Madrid.

Their defensive record has been a major strength, with only two goals conceded across those three fixtures, with no side conceding fewer than the Reds so far in the competition.

However, the visitors have not been as consistent domestically, and their victory over Leverkusen was only their third Bundesliga win of the campaign, leaving them 10th after eight matches.

They will hope their European form helps them record a first win against Turkish opposition in Europe, having 1-0 away to Fenerbahce in last season's Europa League league phase, their only encounter against a team from that nation.

Galatasaray Champions League form:

Galatasaray form (all competitions):

Stuttgart Champions League form:

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Galatasaray do not appear to have any major fresh injury concerns ahead of the match, and Buruk should have much of his first-choice squad available following the victory over Konyaspor.

Osimhen is expected to lead the attack after scoring against Konyaspor, while Yunus Akgun and Leao are also pushing to retain their places after contributing to the latest victory.

Stuttgart will be without Angelo Stiller, who has been ruled out with an adductor injury after being substituted at half-time during the DFB-Pokal match against Paderborn, while Leo Sauer is also unavailable after sustaining a gluteal muscle injury in training.

Josha Vagnoman is expected to miss out with a hamstring problem, while Dan-Axel Zagadou and Justin Diehl are also sidelined with injuries.

Stiller's absence is particularly significant, given his importance to Stuttgart's build-up play and ability to dictate possession from midfield, which means Atakan Karazor and Grischa Promel are likely to shoulder greater responsibility in the centre of the pitch.

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Sallai, Bardacki, Sanchez, Jakobs; Torreira, Sara; Akgun, Batrakov, Leao; Osimhen

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Seimen; Jaquez, Chabot, Hendriks; Leweling, Karazor, Promel, Fuhrich; El Khannouss, Undav; Demirovic

We say: Galatasaray 2-1 Stuttgart

Stuttgart's defensive organisation makes them a dangerous opponent, but Galatasaray have found their attacking rhythm again, and will have the atmosphere at Rams Park to back them up which should give them enough to edge a closely contested encounter.

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