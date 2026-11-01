Preview: Birmingham City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

Birmingham City play host to Millwall on Tuesday evening looking to strengthen their hold of a top-six place in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Lions make the trip to the West Midlands sitting five points adrift of their next opponents.

Match preview

When Birmingham won just one of their opening six matches in this season's Championship, many Blues fans were calling for Chris Davies to be replaced as head coach.

However, five victories from the following seven games have cemented Davies' position in the dugout for the foreseeable future.

Saturday's 3-1 triumph at Lincoln City has left Birmingham sitting three points adrift of the automatic promotion spots, while they remain with the joint-best defensive record in the division.

With 13 points from seven games, Birmingham also hold the joint-best away record, and their return at St Andrew's is improving, too.

After four successive draws on familiar territory, consecutive wins and clean sheets have been posted versus Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers respectively.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Millwall travel to Birmingham continuing to struggle to repeat their efforts from 2025-26, where they reached the Championship playoff semi-finals.

Even with a 4-1 success over Derby County at the weekend, Alex Neil's side remain four points adrift of eighth position.

The Lions have recorded just two wins in eight Championship games, those victories coming versus the bottom two sides in the division.

Although Millwall have lost three of their last five away fixtures, they have earned a 2-2 draw at leaders Middlesbrough and only went down 2-1 to an impressive Portsmouth outfit in their last such contest.

Birmingham City Championship form:

Millwall Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Birmingham are expected to make a change between the sticks after goalkeeper James Beadle was withdrawn at half time against Lincoln.

August Priske is also a doubt for Blues, with Ryan Allsop and Marvin Ducksch on standby to deputise.

Bright Oseyi-Samuel, Max Bird and Demarai Gray will all come into contention if Davies wishes to introduce fresh legs.

With Millwall midfielder Jenson Metcalfe serving a one-match ban, Daniel Kelly could be introduced in midfield.

Neil took the opportunity to rest players during the closing quarter against Derby, so alterations may be kept to a minimum.

That said, Alfie Doughty, Mark Sykes and Romain Esse are alternatives on the flanks.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Allsop; Laird, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis; Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Ducksch

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mazou-Sacko, Kelly; Neghli, Cundle, Lisbie; Dykes

We say: Birmingham City 2-1 Millwall

While Millwall got back on track at the weekend, it was against struggling opposition. As for Birmingham, they have been near perfect of late, and they should have enough quality in all departments to edge this contest.

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