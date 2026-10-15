Preview: Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

After both netting four goals earlier in the week, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers clash at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Saturday afternoon, looking to consolidate their spots in the Championship playoffs.

Blues were convincing winners over bottom side Preston North End on Tuesday night, whilst the R's collected their own three points a day later, putting a lacklustre Derby County side to the sword in West London.

Match preview

Birmingham City are basking in the glory of back-to-back Championship wins after a 4-0 thumping of Preston on Tuesday night, when Chris Davies's elevated their status in the second-tier promotion race.

Blues appear to be more of a top-two hopeful than a playoff chaser following an impressive display in the Second City, with August Priske (2), Liam Millar and Demarai Gray dealing the Lilywhites defensive damage.

Looking to extend their unbeaten run to five matches this weekend, Birmingham have moved up to fourth spot in the Championship standings, four points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

Only Swansea City (12) have collected more than Blues' 10 away points so far, and Saturday's hosts are also a potent force on their own patch, unbeaten across their opening five league fixtures (W1 D4) at St Andrew's.

Tuesday night's success over Preston was particularly important for Denmark Under-21 international Priske, who netted his first brace in English football, carrying the central-striking responsibility on his shoulders this season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Joining Birmingham, Cardiff City and West Ham United, Queens Park Rangers were one of the big winners in the midweek round of Championship fixtures, recording a 4-1 victory over Derby at Loftus Road.

Nicolas Madsen and Paul Smyth both found the net, whilst Harvey Vale and Alfie Lloyd scored their maiden goals of the second-tier season to secure maximum points at a canter against the Rams.

There is a general consensus that Julien Stephan's side finally clicked last time out, and those in the away end at St Andrew's will be hoping that translates to a fifth Championship triumph of 2026-27 this weekend.

Alongside title favourites West Ham, QPR are one of two unbeaten teams in away league fixtures this season, with the West Londoners winning two and drawing three of their five second-tier outings to date.

Stephan's men showcased their ability to go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the division during their most recent away contest on October 9, when a last-minute Pierce Charles penalty save secured a point at the London Stadium versus West Ham.

Birmingham City Championship form:

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Whilst Birmingham boss Davies admitted that Tomoki Iwata could be playing out his final season in the Second City, the Japanese midfielder remains a key part of the current plans.

The former Celtic man should start in midfield once again alongside Jhon Solis, with Paik Seung-Ho still sidelined due to injury.

Demarai Gray, Max Bird and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are all pushing for their first starts since returning from fitness setbacks.

Following back-to-back wins and clean sheets, Davies would not dare disrupt a centre-back pairing of Christoph Klarer and Phil Neumann, even with Dael Fry waiting in the wings.

QPR are prepared to be without right-back Amadou Mbengue for an extended period after the 24-year-old was stretchered off with a knee injury on Wednesday night.

The absence of the Senegalese defender increases the importance of 2025 recruit Kealy Adamson staying fit.

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Solis, Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Charles; Adamson, Dunne, Edwards, Kemper; Madsen, Kamara, Smyth, Vale, Lloyd; Kolli

We say: Birmingham City 2-1 Queens Park Rangers

Both coming into this clash boasting recent four-goal victories, Birmingham and QPR will not be short on confidence this Saturday.

Blues are a formidable opponent at St Andrew's under Davies and should be good enough to end the R's unbeaten run on the road.

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