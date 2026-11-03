Birmingham City 3-0 Millwall: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Max Bird solves August Priske problem

Birmingham City recorded their third straight home Championship success with a 3-0 victory over Millwall at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Tuesday night.

After netting seven goals in their previous two home matches, Blues were at their attacking best once again from the off in the Second City, as Alex Cochrane fired his side ahead within the opening minute.

Making his full second-tier debut for Birmingham, Max Bird doubled the hosts' advantage at the 16-minute mark before providing the assist for Jay Stansfield's second of the season to put Millwall to rest in the contest.

The Lions were improved in the second period following a half-time formation change, however, the damage had already been inflicted by a Blues side who are allowing their supporters to dream of a long-awaited Premier League return.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Carter White live from St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park

Despite high-profile absentees in goal and up front in the form of James Beadle and August Priske, Birmingham enjoyed another comfortable home victory after smashing Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers in October.

As was the case against bottom side Preston, Blues raced into a three-goal lead before the half-time break, all-but deciding the destination of the three points before the second period had even started.

It is now five wins in the past six for Chris Davies's troops, who are continuing to prove their worth as serious promotion candidates, moving into the top two courtesy of an impressive Second City success.

As for the visitors, Millwall have now lost four of their opening seven away contests of the Championship campaign, equalling the number of defeats that they endured across 23 outings during the 2025-26 term.

Alex Neil's men have painfully misplaced their winning formula on the road and it has led to another chastening loss at the hands of Blues, who smashed four past the Lions in last season's contest at St Andrew's.

BIRMINGHAM CITY VS. MILLWALL HIGHLIGHTS

Alex Cochrane goal vs. Millwall (1st min, Birmingham City 1-0 Millwall)

What a start for Alex Cochrane and Birmingham! ? https://t.co/xMZ0eliwFB — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 3, 2026

What an exceptional start for Birmingham!

Blues' first attack of the contest comes from a free kick which is partially cleared by Caleb Taylor to the edge of the box, where a goal-getting left-back was ready to pounce on the loose ball.

After netting at Sincil Bank against Lincoln City on Saturday, Cochrane strode towards the ball and unleashed a low-driven strike, with Millwall goalkeeper Max Crocombe rooted to the spot as the effort evaded him.

Max Bird goal vs. Millwall (16th min, Birmingham City 2-0 Millwall)

"What a beginning to the game!" ? Max Bird doubles Birmingham's lead ? https://t.co/uqtP06vPYp — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 3, 2026

Birmingham double their advantage, and it's summer arrival Bird with an excellent finish!

Jhon Solis wins a second ball in the middle of the Second City park and directs his header towards the former Bristol City man, who skips ahead of Derek Mazou-Sacko to earn a free run at the Millwall backline.

The 26-year-old worked his way into the visitors' box before shifting the ball to the left, moving a yard away from Taylor and firing a low effort past the outstretched Crocombe in net.

Jay Stansfield goal vs. Millwall (29th min, Birmingham City 3-0 Millwall)

Birmingham are running riot against Millwall! ? https://t.co/qK9SJe5nTb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 3, 2026

Birmingham are cruising towards a third home victory of the season!

Stansfield drifts out to the right-hand side and is found courtesy of a pinpoint pass by attacking partner Bird, with the former running at the disorganised Millwall rearguard with serious intent.

Both Taylor and Jake Cooper are quick to recognise the threat of the £20m man, however, Stansfield gets the better of them both, earning a yard to the left and placing a strike past Crocombe at his near post.

MAN OF THE MATCH - MAX BIRD

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Priske's absence this evening resulted in Stansfield operating as the central striker, meaning that Davies had a hole to fill at the tip of midfield, and it is safe to say that the Birmingham boss made the right selection.

Starting his first Championship match for Blues, Bird took advantage of acres of space in the middle of the park, with the hosts overloading a Millwall midfield pairing of Mazou-Sacko and Camiel Neghli in the first half.

The 26-year-old netted his first competitive goal since February to double Birmingham's lead during the opening 20 minutes before turning provider for his side's third, feeding an excellent ball through to goalscorer Stansfield.

Blues have struggled when leading goalscorer Priske has missed out at points during the early stages of this term but that was not the case tonight, with Bird proving that Davies's side can survive without their Danish marksman.

BIRMINGHAM CITY VS. MILLWALL MATCH STATS

Possession: Birmingham City 55%-45% Millwall

Shots: Birmingham City 19-15 Millwall

Shots on target: Birmingham City 8-2 Millwall

Corners: Birmingham City 6-2 Millwall

Fouls: Birmingham City 12-9 Millwall

WHAT NEXT?

Now looking to record four consecutive home wins, Birmingham welcome promotion rivals Swansea City to St Andrew's on Saturday afternoon, when the hosts will be looking to earn their eighth league victory of the season.

Millwall are back in the West Midlands on the same day, with the wounded Lions facing West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, where the visiting faithful will demand a much-improved performance.