Barcelona eye Arsenal’s Hincapie as January centre-back option

Barcelona, also recently linked with Paris SG Willian Pacho, have contacted the representatives of Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as they plan to sign a centre-back in the January transfer window, with boss Hansi Flick said to approve of the Ecuadorian’s profile.

Barcelona are already looking ahead to the winter market, which opens in a little under two months. A first shortlist of four names has been revealed, featuring Alessandro Bastoni, Josko Gvardiol, Natan and Lisandro Martinez, but Actualite Barca, relayed by Sport, says Hincapie is also a target.

Why Piero Hincapie fits

Hincapie signed permanently for Arsenal last summer for £34m, after a season on loan with the Gunners. Despite that and the absence of William Saliba since the start of the campaign, the 24-year-old has played little, making seven appearances with only two starts.

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His profile still matches what Barcelona want. Flick likes his versatility between centre-back and left-back, a quality that could prove useful if Alejandro Balde leaves in January, as expected.

Deco makes first move, but deal looks hard

Sporting director Deco has already established first contact with the player’s entourage, aiming to gauge his willingness to move and explore a winter exit.

The deal will not be simple, however. Boss Mikel Arteta does not view Hincapie, who came from Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, as a regular starter, but he values the player and will be reluctant to let him leave mid-season. Arsenal will also not want to take a loss on the transfer, so they would ask for at least £34m, a significant sum for Barcelona’s finances.