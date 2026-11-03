‘He looks like Rudiger’ - former coach on Real Madrid youngster Lamini Fati

Real Madrid already have a ‘mini-Rudiger’ in Castilla defender Lamini Fati, according to his former coach. Manolo Rueda, who managed the 20-year-old in Leganes’ Under-19s, has told AS that he sees a future Real Madrid first-team centre-back.

Fati is a jewel of La Fabrica. The Spain youth centre-back joined the academy in the summer of 2025 from Leganes and has already made his first appearances for the senior team under boss Jose Mourinho in pre-season.

Lamini Fati’s progress at Castilla

After starting the season on the bench, Fati has played the last three Castilla games and made his first start against Algeciras (2-0) on 25 October. He was already mentioned in March as a possible solution to a defensive injury crisis, but he appears to need to establish himself in the reserves before hoping to join Mourinho’s squad.

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Rueda explained Fati’s characteristics. ‘The quality that stands out most is the security and power he brings to the game. And a characteristic that I think is very underrated is his heading. I think he is very, very, very good in the air in attack. He scores goals and, defensively, he is very forceful.’

Manolo Rueda sees a future Rudiger

To break into Real Madrid’s defensive rotation, Fati has some points to improve. ‘I think Lamini has to bring continuity and speed in actions with the ball,’ Rueda said. ‘Without the ball, he has everything he needs. He has to refine some technical and tactical aspects, but he will get there with age, games and accumulated minutes.’

The 46-year-old sees a bright future. ‘Real Madrid currently have two excellent centre-backs in their squad, Konate and Rudiger. He looks a lot like them and could pair up with either. That is why I think he has a genuine chance of becoming a starting defender at Real Madrid.’

Fati may not get the chance to partner Rudiger, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, aged 33, but he could potentially replace him. ‘He is a player who looks like Rudiger,’ Rueda said. ‘He is aggressive in duels and simplifies actions with the ball. Both have very clear ideas and can execute their tasks at a very high level. Lamini needs to reach that level. If he can reproduce those efforts and behaviours at excellence, we could see “a mini-Rudiger”.’