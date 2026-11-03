Newcastle United, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham join race for Celta Vigo defender

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on Celta Vigo defender Javi Rodriguez, with Luis Enrique an admirer of the Spaniard’s profile. The 23-year-old is also attracting interest from four Premier League clubs.

According to Sport, PSG were closely monitoring the centre-back’s performances at the end of the summer transfer window. TeamTalk now reports that the French champions, unhappy with ex-Bournemouth Ilya Zabarnyi, have entered the race, but they are far from alone.

Luis Enrique likes the versatility

Rodriguez has made an impressive start to the season at Celta Vigo. He has scored three goals in 10 appearances, nine of them as a starter, showing a notable threat in attack for a defender. He can also play at right-back, a versatility that Luis Enrique values.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter

Four Premier League clubs and Italian interest

TeamTalk says Newcastle United, Everton, Bournemouth and Fulham all made enquiries about the Spain international in the summer. All four are still interested and believe he can adapt to the physical and tactical demands of English football.

AC Milan and Como were also mentioned as suitors in the last window. TeamTalk says Rodriguez has a £34m (€40m) release clause that will have to be paid by any club hoping to sign him. Competition is already strong, but if PSG decide to move, they would be the clear favourites.