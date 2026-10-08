PSG transfer news: Zabarnyi under pressure, Spanish World Cup winner to replace him?

Illya Zabarnyi is already considered a possible departure in the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly following a Spanish World Cup winner in his position.

Signed by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2025 from Bournemouth for £53.6m (€63m), Illya Zabarnyi was supposed to strengthen competition at centre-back and eventually become Marquinhos' successor. However, the Ukrainian centre-back did not really convince during his first season in Paris.

This new campaign confirms Luis Enrique's lack of faith in him. The 24-year-old has played only two matches and has not yet featured in Ligue 1. According to PSG Inside Actus, the Ukrainian could be a player to watch in the January transfer window.

Illya Zabarnyi faces an uncertain future at Paris Saint-Germain

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur / FEP

The Paris hierarchy could consider parting with him as early as January 2027 if he fails to turn things around in the coming weeks.

Should Zabarnyi leave, PSG would then look for his replacement. The French capital club has already tested the water and studied several options, as two reinforcements are already being considered for the January transfer window: a right-sided centre-back and a forward.

The outlet that specialises in Paris says that Marc Pubill has a particularly interesting profile for PSG. The Spaniard, who was in Luis de la Fuente's squad for the 2026 World Cup, is a promising 23-year-old defender. He has one huge asset: his versatility.

Is Marc Pubill the ideal reinforcement for the Paris Saint-Germain defence?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS / Jorge Ropero

The Atletico Madrid player is a right-back by training and plays in that position for his country, but he has mostly established himself in central defence at Atletico. Diego Simeone prefers to use his large frame (1.91m) as a right-sided centre-back.

His profile fits PSG's search perfectly, as the club has spent recent months looking for a centre-back who can cover at right-back behind Achraf Hakimi. Pubill, whose market value reaches £42.5m (€50m), will therefore be a player to watch for PSG, especially if Zabarnyi were to leave Paris.