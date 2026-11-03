Barcelona transfer news: truth behind PSG defender Willian Pacho rumour revealed

Reports have circulated in recent days about interest from Barcelona in Willian Pacho, and even a possible offer being prepared. The truth about this rumour has now come out.

Signed by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024 from Eintracht Frankfurt for €40m (£34m), Willian Pacho has stepped up to a new level. The Ecuadorian defender immediately established himself as an undisputed starter at left centre-back and is now regarded as one of the best in the world in his position.

The capital club are naturally satisfied with his performances and extended his contract until June 2031 at the start of the season. Both parties therefore appear ready to work together over the long term. However, the 25-year-old understandably attracts attention in the market.

Willian Pacho has just extended his Paris Saint-Germain contract

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut/Icon Sport

At the start of September, Manchester City and Arsenal went to watch this key man of Luis Enrique’s side. Both English heavyweights are very interested in the Parisian’s profile and would like to add him to their defence. Real Madrid and Liverpool have also been described as suitors for Pacho.

More recently, Catalan outlet El Nacional also reported that Barcelona, who want to sign a centre-back this winter, were thinking about the Ecuador international for the next transfer window. The Catalan club would be prepared to part with Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo to fund the move.

Could Barcelona make a move for Willian Pacho

© Iconsport / German Vidal Ponce/ZUMA Press Wire

As this rumour started to circulate, Matteo Moretto gave an update on the situation. The Italian journalist insists, unsurprisingly, that Willian Pacho is not on the market. Luis Enrique greatly appreciates his defender and is counting on him for the rest of the season and for the future.

The player himself also wants to stay in Paris and keep winning trophies. So, for now, there are no discussions about a potential move to Barcelona. There is nothing in this story and, in any case, there is no chance of a Willian Pacho transfer to Barcelona taking place this winter.