RB Leipzig vs. Man City: How to watch Champions League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Gameweek four in the Champions League sees RB Leipzig and Manchester City square off in the League Phase.

The two teams meet for the first time since November 2023 when City secured a 3-2 comeback victory in the UCL group stage, and here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does RB Leipzig vs. Man City kick off?

RB Leipzig vs. Man City will kick off at 20:00 UK time on Wednesday night.

This contest is one of nine taking place on the same evening, with Man City’s English rivals Arsenal and Liverpool among those also in action away against Slavia Prague and Fenerbahce respectively.

Where is RB Leipzig vs. Man City being played?

This Champions League match will take place at Leipzig’s home the Red Bull Arena, which holds a capacity of 47,800 spectators.

Man City secured a 3-1 victory over the German club in their last visit to their stadium in October 2023 in the Champions League group stage.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

RB Leipzig vs. Man City will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

TNT Sports 2 is available on channel 409 for BT/EE TV customers, 411 for Sky subscribers and 522 or 528 for Virgin Media viewers.

Online streaming

Fans with the TNT Sports package through their TV provider can watch this game on Sky Go and Virgin TV Go, while this fixture will also be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, and on CBS on Paramount+ in the USA.

Highlights

Match highlights of RB Leipzig vs. Man City will be available on Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports and via BBC Sport’s dedicated UEFA Champions League Match of the Day show which you can watch live or stream on BBC iPlayer.

You can also view this match on the TNT Sports YouTube channel and both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

What is at stake for RB Leipzig and Man City?

Man City are bidding to bounce back from last weekend’s narrow 1-0 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, a result which saw them knocked off top spot in the table by champions Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca’s side have accumulated six points from their opening three Champions League matches, most recently thrashing AEK Athens 5-1 at the Etihad with a much-changed side a fortnight ago.

The Citizens, who currently sit 10th in the 36-team League Phase standings, have won four of their previous six meetings with Leipzig and have scored 21 goals in the process, netting at least three goals on four of those occasions.

As for Leipzig, their only triumph over Man City came in December 2021 when they won 2-1 on home soil during the UCL group stage.

Die Roten Bullen, now managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis, are aiming to win their fourth game in all competitions after beating Schalke 04 by a 2-0 scoreline in the Bundesliga last weekend.

However, Leipzig have only won one of their opening three League Phase games in the Champions League this term, most recently losing 4-1 at Real Madrid two weeks ago.