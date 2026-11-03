Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery handed huge January transfer boost over £33m midfield target

Aston Villa could have an opportunity to strengthen their midfield in January, with Galatasaray reportedly prepared to listen to offers for former target Gabriel Sara.

The Brazilian has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Unai Emery's side, after impressing since leaving Norwich City in 2024.

With the Turkish giants now seemingly willing to negotiate, Villa could have a realistic opportunity to secure a long-standing transfer target.

Aston Villa among the clubs interested in Gabriel Sara

© Imago

According to reports in Brazil (via Sport Witness), Newcastle United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion are all also interested in signing Sara, alongside Villa, ahead of the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old previously spent two seasons at Carrow Road, establishing himself as one of the Championship's standout midfielders before joining Galatasaray in 2024.

His performances in Turkey have continued to attract attention, with Napoli and AS Roma also reportedly keeping in contact with his representatives.

Galatasaray were reluctant to consider a departure during the summer, when Villa were seeking a replacement for the departed Youri Tielemans, but their stance has now softened ahead of January.

It is believed that the Turkish champions are prepared to negotiate offers starting at €40m (£33m), although reports in Turkey suggest a fee closer to €35m (£30m) could potentially be enough.

While there is no guarantee that Villa or any of the interested clubs will meet Galatasaray's valuation, the willingness to discuss a sale now represents an encouraging development.

How much would Gabriel Sara cost Villa in January?

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Galatasaray's £33m asking price would represent a significant mid-season investment for Villa, although the possibility of negotiating closer to £30m could make the deal slightly more attractive.

Emery needs greater depth in his squad, particularly in central midfield, where additional quality and competition could prove valuable across the second half of the season.

Sara's previous Championship experience means he already understands English football, while his development in Turkey suggests he could return to the Premier League as a more complete midfielder.

At 27, he would also offer a balance of experience and longevity, rather than being purely a long-term investment.

Villa will face stiff competition from the Magpies and the Toffees, but Galatasaray's changing stance gives Emery a genuine opportunity to revisit his past interest.

If the price can be brought down, Sara could represent an attractive January addition for a Villa side looking to maintain its competitiveness across multiple fronts.