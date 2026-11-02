Michael Carrick future: Latest Man Utd ‘plan’ becomes clear before Roma, Aston Villa games

Manchester United’s plan regarding the future of under-pressure head coach Michael Carrick has become clear, according to a report.

The 45-year-old remains under the spotlight at Old Trafford following a nine-game winless run across all competitions – the club’s longest streak without a victory since September 1984.

Carrick appeared to be facing the sack following Man United’s humbling 3-0 Premier League loss at home to Bournemouth, but he was given a surprise temporary reprieve, keeping him in charge for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

Despite a positive start at Stamford Bridge, a second-half meltdown from the Red Devils saw Lisandro Martinez sent off either side of goals from Chelsea duo Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

Speculation over Carrick’s future remains rife as he sees his Man United side languishing in 17th place in the Premier League table and level on points with Crystal Palace inside the relegation zone.

With inconceivable fears of relegation growing, Man United already find themselves eight points behind Liverpool in fifth spot and a whopping 17 points adrift of champions Arsenal at the summit.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Carrick has two more games to keep Man Utd job

Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox were both in attendance at Stamford Bridge and are understood to have drawn up a list of potential managerial candidates should they decide to replace Carrick.

Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, former Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe and ex-Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann – also wanted by Juventus – have all been linked with the Old Trafford hotseat.

However, The Athletic reports that Man United’s hierarchy have privately pledged to try to get to the November international break before making a final decision on Carrick’s position as head coach.

Red Devils bosses will take stock of the situation following the club’s next two matches at home against Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday and against Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League five days later.

While back-to-back defeats could ultimately spell the end for Carrick, two positive results and performances against Roma and Villa may buy him more time heading into the Christmas period.

Carrick tries to remain upbeat despite mounting pressure

“I’m just looking forward to getting the boys ready for midweek now,” Carrick told reporters following Man United’s loss at Chelsea.

“We’ve got to keep moving forward and winning games, simple as that. There’s no words that I’m going to explain to you now that makes it any different; it’s not going to change it. You can move up the league quite quickly if you win football matches.”

Man United are set to be without at least four injured players for their midweek trip to Italy, while Martinez is available to face Roma before serving a one-match domestic ban against Aston Villa.