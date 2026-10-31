Chelsea 2-0 Man United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Lisandro Martinez red card destroys any Michael Carrick hope

Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in what could be Michael Carrick's final ever game as boss.

The first half was a dull affair, with the best moment for either team from open play coming when Bruno Fernandes blazed over the bar just before the 20th-minute mark, wasting a golden opportunity during a counter-attack.

Carrick's side thought they had taken the lead when Matheus Cunha converted a Harry Maguire knockdown from a corner, only for the Brazilian to be flagged offside 10 minutes from the interval.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Chelsea would punish their poor finishing in the opening stages of the second half after Morgan Rogers burst through midfield and ran into the box before chipping past Senne Lammens.

Matters were made worse when Lisandro Martinez picked up two yellows in less than two minutes, culminating in a 63rd-minute dismissal, a Cole Palmer penalty and a 2-0 deficit.

Chelsea unsurprisingly dominated the rest of the match, and their 2-0 victory left them in fourth place in the Premier League with 16 points, whereas United end the game in 16th with seven points, but they could be in the relegation zone by the end of the weekend.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / Daniel Weir, Sport Press Photo /Alamy Live News

United went to Stamford Bridge with the intention to counter-attack, and their gameplan was largely successful in the first half, but key stars like Fernandes let the team down at the final moment.

The Red Devils failed to maintain their edge in the second half, and their defensive frailty was on full display, with Martinez doing nothing to stop Rogers and getting sent off.

Martinez has been a weakness at the back for some time, and there is an argument that his performance symbolises everything wrong with United, with the club suffering from mistakes of their own making ever since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The result will only add more pressure on Carrick, and while he may not be good enough to help United escape the relegation battle, he has been badly let down by co-owners INEOS, as well as his key players.

On the other side, the win will come as welcome relief to Xabi Alonso, who was coming under scrutiny following his side's losses against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Blues may have ambitions of challenging for the title, but the quality in the squad means fans' expectations should be tempered, with a place in the top four likely to be the team's ceiling.

CHELSEA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

19th min: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) shot

Man Utd break forward with an electric counter-attack, but Bruno Fernandes can't finish from close range ⚡️ Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/a8fZIqtMuT — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Amad Diallo plays to Bryan Mbeumo on the right as United counter Chelsea, and the winger crosses to Fernandes, who takes the ball into the box but fails to set himself up correctly and blasts his shot over the bar with his left foot.

A horrendous miss!

35th min: Matheus Cunha (Manchester United) goal ruled out

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandes swings in a corner from the left towards the far post, and Maguire's knockdown is flicked in by Cunha, but replays show that the forward was marginally offside.

Chelsea need to wake up!

Morgan Rogers goal vs. Manchester United (50th min, Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United)

What a way to open the scoring! ? Morgan Rogers produces a moment of magic for Chelsea ✨ Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/nmW9FE3flR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Morgan Rogers collects possession in midfield and continues to drive forward unchallenged, with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire flailing as he enters the penalty area, before he finishes with a dink over Lammens.

Horrible defending, great finish!

63rd min: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United) red card

Lisandro Martinez is shown a second yellow card following a VAR review ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/VLcAMNdqgZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Following a VAR review, Chelsea are awarded a penalty after Martinez challenges Wesley Fofana during a corner without looking at the ball, and the United defender receives a second yellow card.

What a reckless decision from the centre-back.

Cole Palmer goal vs. Manchester United (64th min, Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United)

Cole Palmer doubles Chelsea's lead from the penalty spot ? Watch live on TNT Sports and HBO Max ➡️ https://t.co/WPrcA5ZrQ1 https://t.co/r32AcJYS7U — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 31, 2026

Palmer steps up to take the penalty, and he strikes low into the right side, but he is fortunate that Lammens fumbles his save and allows the ball to trickle over the line.

Lucky Palmer!

MAN OF THE MATCH - MORGAN ROGERS

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Rogers was instrumental for Chelsea, driving from the middle of the pitch to net his side's first of the game.

He was also key to Martinez being dismissed given he carried the ball past the United defender on the right side of the box, causing the Argentine to drag him and earn his first yellow card.

CHELSEA VS. MANCHESTER UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Chelsea 59%-41% Manchester United

Shots: Chelsea 18-12 Manchester United

Shots on target: Chelsea 9-5 Manchester United

Corners: Chelsea 8-7 Manchester United

Fouls: Chelsea 8-20 Manchester United

BEST STATS

10 - Since his Premier League debut in February 2024, only Erling Haaland (17) and Bryan Mbeumo (13) have scored more goals following a carry than Morgan Rogers (10). Drive. https://t.co/IHgGZ7XT5p — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2026

Man United in the PL this season: ▪️9 games ▪️1 win ▪️15 goals conceded ▪️2 points from 20th ? https://t.co/LUlfC0x2uD — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 31, 2026

Manchester United have gone NINE games without a win in all competitions, their longest winless run since 1988. ◎ L 0-1 vs. Man City ◎ L 2-3 vs. Brighton ◎ D 1-1 vs. Fulham ◎ D 1-1 vs. Tottenham ◎ L 2-0 vs. Atletico Madrid ◎ D 1-1 vs. Leeds ◎ L 4-1 vs. Como ◎ L 0-3 vs. Bournemouth ◎ L 2-0 vs. Chelsea Their last win came against Sabah back in September. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) October 31, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Chelsea's lack of European football means they only have one more fixture before the international break, with the Blues set to take on Sunderland on November 8 at the Stadium of Light.

As for United, they return to Champions League action on Tuesday against Roma at Old Trafford, before taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League on November 8.