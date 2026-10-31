Michael Carrick sack news: Man United manager latest as "hard truths" hint revealed ahead of Chelsea Premier League game

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has revealed that hard truths have been shared between himself, the squad and the club's hierarchy in recent weeks.

No other manager in the Premier League is under as much pressure as the Red Devils head coach, with a defeat against Chelsea on Saturday likely to be fatal for his chances of remaining in charge.

United are currently winless in eight games, and they are 16th in the league table with just seven points after eight matchweeks.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge, Carrick admitted that everyone involved with the club have had to hear hard truths, saying: "It's not always rosy and nice conversations between anyone, whether that's between me and the players or whether it's between me, Jason, Omar or the owners.

"It's the truth, it's the hard truth at times and it's what we need to move forward. Whatever we need to move forward, we'll do. We always do what we think is going to get the best out of the team. Whether that's certain players that, of course, you speak to at certain points, that's normal.

"That's why, if you ask for leaders in the dressing room, you want opinions on certain things and there's going to be times when you ask that, that's fine. Absolutely no problem. It doesn't mean that we always agree with that, but absolutely no problem with that, and then we head off in the same direction."

Some fans and pundits have interpreted Carrick's comments as an admittance that he knows he will be dismissed at some point this season regardless of results.

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Chelsea vs. Man United: When will Red Devils sack manager Michael Carrick?

Carrick has often looked dejected in interviews, and he was visibly upset on the sidelines against Bournemouth when his team lost 3-0 on October 25.

While United may not have directly told the Englishman that his time is up, he might have come to the realisation that his tenure is coming to an end by himself.

A loss to Chelsea would almost certainly make keeping him at Old Trafford untenable, especially as the club could be in the bottom three by the end of Saturday.

If Carrick remains in post beyond the weekend, he then faces difficult tests against Roma and Aston Villa before the start of the November international break, and the team then return for a clash against Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.

It would be surprising if the head coach was not replaced during the international break, though a poor result against Chelsea could force United to make a change.

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Was Michael Carrick revealing Bruno Fernandes truce?

If Carrick has spoken to members of his squad, then Bruno Fernandes would almost certainly have been the player he addressed first.

The attacking midfielder directly criticised the head coach for his tactical choices against Como in the Champions League on October 21, before he was then left on the bench for United's loss against Bournemouth last weekend.

There is no doubt that he is the club's best player, and if Carrick has any hope of avoiding a dismissal, he will need his captain back onside, though their relationship could be broken beyond repair.