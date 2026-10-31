Aston Villa, Ipswich Town 'suffer blow' in pursuit of Ligue 1 goalkeeper wanted by Napoli

Aston Villa and Ipswich Town have reportedly suffered a blow in the race for Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Since replacing former head coach Kieran McKenna with Gary O'Neil in June, the Tractor Boys have made a positive start to life back in the top flight and currently sit in 12th spot in the Premier League standings.

Ipswich are on the road in the league on Saturday afternoon, when the East Anglians make the trip North to face fellow newly-promoted side Hull City, who have not won a league game since August.

As a result, there is expectation from some Tractor Boys supporters for their side to claim a fourth Premier League victory of the term this weekend, likely firing them into the top half of the rankings.

After barely laying a glove in the Premier League relegation fight of 2024-25, it appears that Ipswich are in a better place to try and avoid an immediate return to the Championship once again.

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Villa, Ipswich suffer blow in Restes race?

According to French publication L'Equipe via Get French Football News, Aston Villa, Ipswich Town and Napoli were all keen on securing the services of Toulouse goalkeeper Restes over the summer.

The report claims that the 21-year-old was focused on arranging a move away from the Ligue 1 club, however, the shot-stopper ultimately stayed, building a good working relationship with head coach Jens Berthel Askou.

It is understood that Restes has now opened talks with Toulouse over extending his contract with the French outfit, who are currently 11th in the top-flight table with 10 points from eight games - a record identical to Ipswich's in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's current deal at Stadium de Toulouse expires at the conclusion of the 2027-28 season, so Askou's men are in no immediate danger of losing one of their high-profile players.

That being said, Restes's recent full France senior debut will only increase his stock and number of possible suitors, so it is unlikely that Toulouse keep hold of the star in the long-term.

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Villa, Ipswich moved on quickly

There is not a single Aston Villa fan in Birmingham... questioning their side's goalkeeping situation, with Japan international Zion Suzuki performing exceptionally since arriving from Parma in the summer.

It would be quite the stockpile from the Villans if they were to swoop for Toulouse and France prodigy Restes in the New Year, given that Suzuki is clearly a capable Premier League performer.

Ipswich also addressed their problems in between the sticks during the summer trading point, with Kjell Scherpen signed from Union SG to provide competition for Christian Walton at Portman Road.