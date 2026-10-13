Preview: Le Mans vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

For the first time in over 16 years, Toulouse will face Le Mans in the French top flight, with that Ligue 1 clash occurring on Friday at Stade Marie-Marvingt.

Heading into this match, these teams sit 14th and 15th, respectively in the table, with Les Mucistes losing 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain last weekend, putting them above Toulouse on goal difference despite the latter drawing Monaco 2-2.

Match preview

The joy of the first Ligue 1 triumph of the campaign for Le Mans before the international break was replaced by a reality check on matchday six.

Patrick Videira’s men saw a three-match unbeaten run end in the French capital, and on Friday they will hope to avoid suffering successive defeats for the first time all season.

It has been over a year since this club were beaten at home in a Ligue 1 or 2 outing, with the last one coming against Rodez in September 2025.

While this newly promoted side have been right there in each of their top-flight games so far, they have also dropped six points when leading in the final 45 minutes.

Defensive discipline has held them back, as they lead the league in penalties conceded (three) and are also first regarding cautions (14).

MUC 72 can claim their first home triumph over Toulouse in nearly 20 years this weekend, last beating them 2-0 in Le Mans back in December of 2006.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

They never make it easy on themselves, but Toulouse were still able to find a way to get a result once again last week.

In two of their last three league outings, they conceded the opening goal but came back to earn a point, erasing a 2-0 deficit against the top side Monaco last Saturday.

Jens Berthel Askou will seek his first Ligue 1 away win as coach this week, as the club look to remain unbeaten on the road this season.

Heading into this matchday, they sit third in the French top flight for touches in the oppositions box but fifth when it comes to big chances missed (14).

With a win or draw on matchday seven, Toulouse will equal their longest unbeaten run domestically this year, earning points in their final four encounters last season.

On Saturday, Le Tefece can extend their winning run against Le Mans to five matches in this competition, having last defeated them 3-1 as the visitors in 2010.

Le Mans Ligue 1 form:

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

An ankle injury could keep Adil Bourabaa out of the Le Mans lineup on Saturday, while Martin Rossignol is questionable with a knee injury, Erwan Colas is also doubtful due to back pain and former Toulouse defender Djibril Sidibe is eligible to return from suspension.

Louis Mafouta briefly drew his side level against PSG the last time out, netting his team-leading fourth of the competition.

At Toulouse, Abu Francis is doubtful with a sore hamstring, Rasmus Nicolaisen has a knock and Aron Donnum is eligible to return from suspension.

Casper Tengstedt converted a 48th-minute penalty to draw his team within one in the Principality last Saturday, before Sion Oppong netted his first of the campaign to give his side a point.

Le Mans possible starting lineup:

Kocik; Boisse, Sidibe, Voyer; Lauray; Gueye, Bretelle, Vercruysse, Caldodat; Diallo, Mafouta

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Messali, Koumbassa, McKenzie, Tape; Casseres, Donnum; Tengstedt, Jorgensen, Oppong; Russell-Rowe

We say: Le Mans 2-2 Toulouse

These teams love to be aggressive and attack, but neither have shown the ability to shut down a game when needed, so we expect to witness an exciting match with no decisive edge on either side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.