Saturday's Ligue 1 prediction: Troyes vs. Le Mans

Today's Ligue 1 prediction involves the clash between Troyes and Le Mans.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

The top two teams in the French second tier last season will meet in Ligue 1 action Saturday, with Troyes welcoming Le Mans to Stade de l’Aube.

ESTAC sit 17th after a 0-0 draw at Toulouse, two places below Le Mans, who drew Auxerre 1-1 on matchday eight.

We say: Troyes 2-1 Le Mans

Both sides look vulnerable defensively, but we believe home field and Troyes’ strong defensive performance last week will help them settle into this match more quickly and earn them a narrow victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Troyes vs. Le Mans, including team news and predicted lineups