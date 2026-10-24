Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions including PSG vs. Lyon, Monaco vs. Lille

Today's Ligue 1 predictions include an intriguing showdown between PSG and Lyon, while Lille visit Monaco in the day's earliest kickoff.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Either Monaco or Lille could potentially reclaim first place in Ligue 1 temporarily with a matchday eight win as the two sides meet at Stade Louis II to kick off Sunday’s action in the French top flight.

The two teams are locked in a five-way tie for first heading into this weekend, with Les Monegasques dropping to fifth after a 1-0 loss at Lorient and Lille one place above them, drawing Brest 1-1.

We say: Monaco 1-1 Lille

For as potent as these two are, we rarely see a lot of goals when they meet while their games are often extremely tight.

Both teams are on short rest and may be happy to pocket a point given how demanding their schedules have been lately.

>Monaco vs. Lille preview

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Aiming to record three consecutive home wins, Auxerre welcome newly-promoted Le Mans to Stade de I'Abbe Deschamps for a Ligue 1 contest on Sunday afternoon.

AJA picked up a convincing success at the base of the division's bottom side last time out, whilst Les Sang et Or endured a difficult match at home to top-flight regulars Toulouse.

We say: Auxerre 1-0 Le Mans

After back-to-back home wins, Auxerre should make it three on the spin against one of Ligue 1's biggest underdogs this weekend.

Le Mans are struggling without the presence of Bourabaa in midfield and are likely to fall to another defeat on Sunday.

>Auxerre vs. Le Mans preview

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rennes will hope to remain unbeaten at home in Ligue 1 this season when they welcome Strasbourg to Roazhon Park on Sunday.

As things stand, the Brittany side are sixth in the table after a 4-3 loss to Paris FC last weekend, with Strasbourg falling to 14th following their 3-1 defeat versus Paris Saint-Germain.

We say: Rennes 1-1 Strasbourg

If Lepaul cannot play which appears more than likely, it is a blow for the home side, but Strasbourg have struggled to close out games, and because of that, we expect a stalemate on Sunday.

>Rennes vs. Strasbourg preview

© Iconsport / Christophe Saidi

Angers welcome Lorient to the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday afternoon for round eight of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, Les Scoistes suffered a damning 5-2 home defeat to a resurgent Marseille side, while Les Merlus posted a 1-0 win over AS Monaco at the Stade du Moustoir.

We say: Angers 0-1 Lorient

Having endured a difficult blip following the international break, Angers will be hoping to use the Stade Raymond-Kopa to their advantage and return to form against a stubborn Lorient side this weekend.

However, with Les Merlus looking as though they are only going to continue to improve on their slow start, we think Les Scoistes will have to wait at least another week to add to their seven point Ligue 1 tally.

>Angers vs. Lorient preview

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille welcome Le Havre to the Stade Veledrome on Sunday afternoon for round eight of the 2026-27 Ligue 1 campaign.

In their previous league outing, L’OM claimed an important 5-2 win away to Angers, while Les Ciel et Marine fell to a 3-1 defeat against Auxerre at the Stade Oceane.

We say: Marseille 3-0 Le Havre

With Marseille enduring a slow start to their campaign, Sunday’s clash could be Le Havre’s best opportunity yet to post their maiden win of the season and claim a first ever victory at the Stade Velodrome.

However, despite a pair of dismal European performances, Marseille have been much improved in recent weeks and we are backing them to win their third Ligue 1 match on the trot this weekend.

>Marseille vs. Le Havre preview

© Iconsport / Loic Cousin

Toulouse can claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs for the first time this season when they meet Troyes at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday, after the match was postponed from its original date on Saturday due to the unrest in parts of France.

A 3-0 win at Le Mans last week lifted Le Tef up to 11th in the table, with Troyes sitting second from the bottom after losing 3-1 at home to Lens.

We say: Toulouse 3-1 Troyes

Defensively, Troyes are all over the place and against a side like Toulouse, who are firing on all cylinders, we trust the home team will find their share of openings.

>Toulouse vs. Troyes preview

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Amid the chaos and violent clashes which occurred in France this week, matchday eight of the Ligue 1 campaign concludes on Sunday at the Parc des Princes, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting Lyon.

Heading into this contest, these teams are tied with 14 points, with Lyon sitting first on goal difference, beating Nice 2-1 last week, while the reigning champions defeated Strasbourg in their last league fixture 3-1, moving them up to second.

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lyon

Despite all of their injuries, PSG are a resourceful squad with plenty of depth pieces who can step in and perform at a moment’s notice, and we expect that will propel them to another triumph on Sunday.

> PSG vs. Lyon preview