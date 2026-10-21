Preview: Toulouse vs Troyes - prediction, team news, lineups

Toulouse can claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs for the first time this season when they meet Troyes at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

A 3-0 win at Le Mans last week lifted Le Tef up to 11th in the table, with Troyes sitting second from the bottom after losing 3-1 at home to Lens.

Match preview

Toulouse appear to be hitting their stride domestically, and no one will be happier about that than Jens Berthel Askou.

The Danish coach saw his team take just one Ligue 1 point from their first three outings, but they enter matchday eight with two wins from their last three matches.

With a win or draw this weekend, this team would extend their unbeaten run in this competition to five matches, surpassing their longest run from last season.

Askou’s side are in fine attacking form, netting multiple goals in each of their last four league fixtures, while their 12 strikes overall are the joint-most among teams currently in the bottom half of the table.

At home, however, they have been less potent in the attacking third, failing to score in two of those three domestic encounters this season.

On Saturday, Toulouse can extend their unbeaten run versus Troyes to 13 matches across all competitions, while they have not lost any of their last eight home games against them.

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

While Toulouse seem to have found their stride, Troyes are just seeking anything positive, which we have not seen much of in weeks.

Stephane Dumont’s men have lost five consecutive league contests, and on Saturday Troyes could suffer at least six successive defeats in the top flight for the first time since 2015-16 (seven).

Over their current losing run, Troyes have given up a combined 15 goals, while allowing a league-high 16 overall in the competition so far.

In 2026-27, Troyes rank third in Ligue 1 regarding possessions in the final third per match (5.6) but have failed to find the back of the net on four occasions.

Only one of their five goals scored in the competition so far came in the final 45 minutes, and that lone strike occurred deep into stoppage time of a 6-2 home hammering against Strasbourg.

ESTAC have a chance this weekend to claim two Ligue 1 away wins in the same year for the first time since 2022 and win a top-flight match in Toulouse for the first time in club history.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Imago

A hamstring strain may keep Abu Francis out of the Toulouse lineup on Saturday, with the Ghanaian struggling to return to full fitness.

Jacen Russell-Rowe, Aron Donnum and Casper Tengstedt all found the back of the net on matchday seven, while Guillaume Restes made two stops for the clean sheet.

On the Troyes side, Ismael Boura is dealing with a sore hip, and Paolo Gozzi is questionable after sustaining a knock.

Timothee NKada had their only goal against Lens last week, the first of the season for the man on loan from Standard Liege.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Messali, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tape; Casseres, Schmidt; Donnum, Jorgensen, Tengstedt; Russell-Rowe

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Beach; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Ouzenadji; Diop, Karim; Mille, Le Douaron, NKada; Ripart

We say: Toulouse 3-1 Troyes

Defensively, Troyes are all over the place and against a side like Toulouse, who are firing on all cylinders, we trust the home team will find their share of openings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.