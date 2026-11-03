Preview: Toulouse vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

Strasbourg can match their longest winning run of the campaign on Friday as matchday 10 in Ligue 1 kicks off at Stadium de Toulouse when Toulouse host Strasbourg.

These teams are tied on 10 points heading into this contest, with Le Tefece in 12th after losing 2-0 at Marseille the last time out, and Strasbourg a place below them on goal difference thanks to a 5-1 win over Auxerre.

Match preview

The start of November saw Toulouse's five-match domestic unbeaten run end, as they could not make their possession or chances count at Stade Velodrome.

Jens Berthel Askou’s side had six efforts on target last week but could not convert, a common theme for this team, which have failed to score in back-to-back league fixtures.

After nine matchdays, they have missed the fourth-most big chances in Ligue 1 (19), and on Friday they could go three straight Ligue 1 outings without scoring for the first time in 2026.

On the other hand, they can extend their unbeaten run at home in this competition to three games, matching their longest stretch without a loss domestically at Stadium de Toulouse this year.

Only five of their 13 goals conceded in the league this season have occurred in Toulouse, while they can claim successive home clean sheets on Friday for the first time in 2026.

Toulouse have points in their last four meetings with Strasbourg on home soil, collecting a clean sheet in two of those last three instances.

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

Last week, Strasbourg ended their run of poor form with an impressive home win over Auxerre in Alsace.

That victory put them three points clear of the automatic relegation zone and a mere two points below the top half of the table.

We have seen Hugo Oliveira’s team look potent this season at times, netting multiple goals on three occasions, though only once did they do so away from home, defeating Troyes 6-2 on matchday three.

At the same time, Strasbourg have conceded multiple strikes in each of their Ligue 1 away games this season, while allowing at least one in all but one league fixture this year.

Two of their three league victories this season have occurred when they conceded first, while they have dropped eight points after drawing first blood.

Le Racing can end a two-match Ligue 1 losing run against Toulouse on Friday, though they have points in eight of their last nine away games against the southern French club.

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur

A leg injury may prevent Rafik Messali from featuring for Toulouse on Friday, while Abu Francis remains questionable due to a sore hamstring.

Aron Donnum, meanwhile, will miss this match through suspension, having accumulated his share of yellow cards this season.

At Strasbourg, Fabio Balde is doubtful because of muscle tightness, Joaquin Panichelli remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear, while Hermann Malonga, Deivid Washington and Maxi Oyedele are all questionable through injury.

Gessime Yassine had a brace in their victory over Auxerre, with Martial Godo, Dario Essugo and Conrad Harder also finding the back of the net on that occasion.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Diallo, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tape; Schmidt, Casseres, Sigur, Jorgensen; Russell-Rowe, Tengstedt

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; Doukoure, Hogsberg, Coulibaly, Oso; El Mourabet; Essugo, Reyna; Yassine, Harder, Godo

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Strasbourg

Toulouse have been at their best at home in the competition this season, while Strasbourg have lacked consistency as the visitors, and we believe they will allow one too many good scoring opportunities on Friday.

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