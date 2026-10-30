Preview: Marseille vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

Sunday’s Ligue 1 action concludes with Marseille welcoming Toulouse to Stade Velodrome on matchday nine.

A 4-3 win versus Le Havre put Les Olympians up to eighth in the table, while Toulouse sit 11th, drawing Troyes 0-0 the last time around.

Match preview

They are still making their share of errors but lately Olympique de Marseille have earned their share of positive results nonetheless.

Bruno Genesio’s men have conceded a combined five goals in their last two Ligue 1 outings but have won three league games in a row.

Another triumph on Sunday would mark the first time they claim successive home wins in this competition since March.

OM boast a 100% home record domestically in 2026-27 when netting first and are unbeaten in five straight league games at Stade Velodrome when doing so, but have yet to earn a point in the Europa League.

They are averaging the joint-most goals per match in this competition (2.3), though they are at the bottom regarding expected goals conceded (18.5).

Les Phoceens have not lost any of their last 14 competitive home meetings versus Toulouse in normal time.

© Imago

The Toulouse firepower was surprisingly held in check last week against the second worst defensive unit 1 Ligue 1 regarding goals conceded.

Jens Berthel Askou had seen his side net multiple times in their last four league matches before facing Troyes, while they are currently on a five match unbeaten run in this competition.

They have yet to lose a Ligue 1 away game this season, netting multiple goals in each of those encounters.

A clean sheet on Sunday would equal their longest competitive stretch without conceding in 2026 (three matches).

Le Tefece have managed to earn a point in two of their last three away games in the league after conceding first.

Toulouse have points in two of their last three Ligue 1 visits to Stade Velodrome, collecting a 2-2 draw in this exact fixture last season.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

A hip injury will likely keep Canadian defender Derek Cornelius from featuring for Marseille in this upcoming game.

CJ Egan-Riley, Timothy Weah, Igor Paixao and Himad Abdelli netted in their narrow victory over Le Havre last week.

On the Toulouse side, Sion Oppong is questionable due to a calf strain, as is Abu Francis because of a hamstring injury, while Aron Donnum will be suspended.

Guillaume Restes did not have to make a single stop on matchday eight as he collected his second successive clean sheet.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Palmieri; Nnadi, Hojbjerg; Gomes, Abdelli, Paixao; Gouiri

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Messali, McKenzie, Nicolaisen, Tape; Casseres, Sigur; Hidalgo, Jorgensen, Tengstedt; Russell-Rowe

We say: Marseille 3-2 Toulouse

These are two aggressive teams that leave a lot of gaps in behind and in the end we believe the attacking power of Marseille will carry them through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.