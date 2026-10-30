Coventry lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Frank Lampard faces Bobby Thomas decision

Coventry City face the prospect of having to play against Sunderland on Saturday without centre-back Bobby Thomas.

The defender has been in the starting lineup for each one of the hosts eight Premier League games this season, but after being taken off against Fulham last Saturday, boss Frank Lampard has admitted he is unsure if he will recover from a calf problem in time.

Perhaps fans should expect to see Stephen Mfuni start alongside Ethan Pinnock in a back four, with the duo set to be tasked with protecting goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

As for the rest of the defence, there is little reason to doubt the selection of Milan van Ewijk and Jay Dasilva as full-backs.

Midfielders Matt Grimes and Frank Onyeka both featured in midfield against Fulham, with the latter coming on from the bench, and they may be trusted in the middle of the pitch in matchweek nine.

Attacking midfielder Jack Rudoni has scored two goals in his last three Premier League games, and he is a certain inclusion behind striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Lampard has shown great faith in attackers Brandon Thomas-Asante and Ephron Mason-Clark, and the head coach can be expected to field them in wide roles on Saturday.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this match