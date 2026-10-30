Bournemouth, Brentford 'eyeing' Serie A centre-back ahead of January transfer window

Bournemouth and Brentford are reportedly interested in Fiorentina defender Eddy Kouadio, who is currently on loan at Monza.

After finishing his youth career with Fiorentina, Kouadio made his professional debut in August 2025, before going on to make seven further appearances for La Viola last term.

Rather than keep him in Florence, Fiorentina allowed the 20-year-old to join Monza on a season-long loan move in the summer window.

The centre-back has quickly established himself as a key part of Ivan Juric's side, having started nine of his 10 competitive appearances this term.

As a result of his encouraging displays, Kouadio was called up by Italy boss Roberto Mancini last month, although he did not feature in his country's first four UEFA Nations League matches.

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Bournemouth, Brentford targeting Fiorentina defender

Mancini is not the only one that Kouadio has impressed, with two Premier League clubs believed to be showing an interest in the Fiorentina loanee.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Bournemouth and Brentford are said to be eyeing a potential move for the young defender.

The report notes that both Premier League sides have previously enjoyed success in the Italian market.

Bournemouth signed Dean Huijsen from Juventus for an initial £12.6m in 2024 before selling him a year later to Real Madrid for £50m.

Meanwhile, Michael Kayode has been an integral part of Brentford's squad since joining from Kouadio's parent club, Fiorentina, in the summer of 2025.

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Do Bournemouth, Brentford need defensive reinforcements?

Bournemouth boss Marco Rose can currently call upon James Hill, Antonio Silva and Bafode Diakite as his main central defensive options.

Veljko Milosavljevic is also part of the squad, but he is yet to feature this term after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season.

In fact, the 19-year-old has made just seven appearances since joining Bournemouth in 2025, and any potential pursuit of a new centre-back may depend on whether they feel the Serbian defender would benefit from time out on loan.

Meanwhile, Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has Nathan Collins, Kristoffer Ajer, Jannik Schuster and Sepp van den Berg as his main centre-back options.

As it stands, there is no obvious need for a new central defender unless there is a defensive departure in the upcoming transfer window.