Chelsea transfer news: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'stance' on Stamford Bridge switch revealed

Chelsea are said to be ready to hand Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold an unexpected route back to English football.

The 28-year-old joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2025, leaving Liverpool when his contract expired.

However, the England international has found life in La Liga challenging and has yet to secure a regular starting place at the Bernabeu.

Since Jose Mourinho’s arrival, the right-back has slipped down the pecking order and is now behind Denzel Dumfries and Federico Valverde.

With his chances in Spain still scarce, the frustrated defender may consider a quick return to the Premier League.

Chelsea 'tracking' Alexander-Arnold amid Real Madrid uncertainty

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According to Football Insider, Chelsea are actively monitoring his ongoing situation.

The West London giants remain determined to strengthen Xabi Alonso's squad and are keeping a close eye on whether the high-profile star becomes available.

The report notes that rumours of a potential transfer are a surprise but highlights that Mourinho does not appear to rate the defender in his preferred position.

It currently remains unclear whether Chelsea will launch a formal approach during the January transfer window or wait until the end of the campaign.

Nevertheless, the Blues are notoriously keen on acquiring marquee names and could pounce if the player decides to call time on his Madrid adventure.

Could Liverpool hijack Chelsea's move for Alexander-Arnold?

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Any speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold's immediate future was inevitably bound to spark suggestions of a potential return to Anfield to solve Liverpool's right-back issues.

The Reds have never adequately replaced their academy graduate since his departure, and a sensational reunion would theoretically plug a major gap in their defensive line.

However, Football Insider understands that Liverpool are reportedly not interested in bringing the 28-year-old back to Merseyside given the acrimonious nature of his exit less than two years ago.

The defender angered sections of the fanbase when he walked away for free, and club officials are wary of the potential backlash such a move would generate.

Do Chelsea need Alexander-Arnold?

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Josh Acheampong's strong performances suggest otherwise, but with Malo Gusto's form showing no signs of improvement and Reece James's availability far from guaranteed, it makes sense to have Alexander-Arnold in situ.

The two-time Premier League winner's in-possession qualities make up for any perceived flaws out of possession, making any potential deal mouthwatering.

However, wage demands could derail a potential deal: the right-back earns €320,000 (£271,000) per week before bonuses, rising to €609,000 (£515,000) weekly with bonuses included, according to Capology.