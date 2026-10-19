Trent Alexander-Arnold: Premier League and European clubs 'monitoring' Real Madrid right-back's situation

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly weighing up his future at Real Madrid after becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of regular first-team football, according to TEAMtalk.

The 28-year-old is settled in the Spanish capital but has yet to establish himself as a regular starter at the Bernabeu since joining in 2025.

After making just 14 starts last season, he has featured from the outset only three times this term, was substituted after 52 minutes against Villarreal and has not come off the bench against Roma and Sevilla.

The wide defender's limited involvement in Spain also effectively cost him a place in England’s World Cup squad, casting uncertainty over his club and international future.

Alexander-Arnold future: Sevilla omission reportedly adds to doubts over his Bernabeu standing

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Questions about his place in the side grew on Sunday during Real Madrid's 4-1 win over Sevilla.

Fully fit and able to play in defence or midfield, Alexander-Arnold was nevertheless left out as natural central midfielder Federico Valverde filled in at right-back.

The adjustment allowed Arda Guler to move into a deeper role, while Brazilian forward Endrick came into the starting line-up.

Liverpool, still seeking a dependable long-term option on the right of their defence since Alexander-Arnold’s departure, see a reunion as a chance to address a long-standing weakness.

Alexander-Arnold: Which clubs are 'monitoring' right-back's situation?

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The source above suggests that Liverpool are strongly considering a reunion with their former star right-back, especially since Jeremie Frimpong has struggled over the last 12 months and a bit since joining the club.

However, the Merseyside giants could face strong competition if the full-back decides to leave Madrid during one of the coming transfer windows.

Domestic rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are understood to be monitoring the situation, as are Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich.

Real are not actively looking to push the England international out, but reports suggest the Spanish giants would consider a reasonable offer if his playing time does not increase.

The substantial salary Alexander-Arnold agreed to when he joined the La Liga club in 2025, however, would remain a major obstacle for any prospective buyer hoping to complete a deal.