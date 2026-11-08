Kylian Mbappe extends Real Madrid scoring streak to seven games

Kylian Mbappe has extended his remarkable goalscoring streak to seven consecutive matches, helping Real Madrid move level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga following Saturday's 3-0 victory over Valencia.

The France international scored Madrid's third goal at Mestalla, taking his tally to 17 goals in just 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Mbappe has now found the net in each of his last seven outings for Jose Mourinho's side, maintaining a scoring run that has become increasingly important during Madrid's recent resurgence.

The victory also extended Los Blancos' winning sequence to eight matches across La Liga and the Champions League, leaving them on 30 points alongside Barcelona, who retain first place on goal difference.

With Hansi Flick's side preparing to face third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening, Mbappe's latest contribution has increased the pressure on Madrid's title rivals.

➕3️⃣ ¡Nos volvemos a Madrid con los tres puntos! @Emirates https://t.co/fiECHdUsNJ — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 7, 2026

Kylian Mbappe matches scoring streaks achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema

Mbappe's goal against Valencia arrived in the 75th minute, after the Frenchman had been frustrated by several opportunities earlier in the second half.

Arda Guler provided the decisive pass, producing an excellent turn before releasing his teammate into the penalty area.

Mbappe took the ball past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and finished to complete Madrid's 3-0 victory.

It was his 13th goal in 12 La Liga appearances this season, with another four strikes coming in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old's latest achievement puts him in distinguished company among Real Madrid's most prolific forwards.

According to figures highlighted by Spanish statistician Alexis Martin-Tamayo, better known as MisterChip, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema enjoyed seven-match scoring runs during their careers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo achieved the feat on several occasions, including longer sequences of 10 and 12 consecutive appearances with a goal.

The Portuguese superstar's 12-match runs, recorded in 2014 and 2018, underline the exceptional consistency required to maintain such a sequence over an extended period.

Benzema also scored in seven successive matches during spells in 2021 and 2022.

Mbappe has previously surpassed his current streak, having found the net in eight consecutive Real Madrid appearances during 2025.

His latest run is therefore not a personal record, but it provides another indication of the consistency he has established in Mourinho's attack.

The Frenchman has been particularly influential during a period in which Madrid have continued winning despite the absence of Vinicius Junior, who completed his four-match La Liga suspension against Valencia.

Mbappe also played a part in the opening goal at Mestalla, with Federico Valverde converting the rebound after his free kick struck the defensive wall.

Valverde's 28th-minute strike was followed eight minutes later by Guler's close-range finish from a Jude Bellingham delivery.

Although Madrid had established a comfortable advantage by half time, Mbappe continued searching for his goal.

Dimitrievski denied him twice after the interval before the Frenchman's persistence was eventually rewarded.

Valencia captain Jose Gaya was subsequently sent off for fouling Mbappe as he threatened to break clear, completing a difficult evening for the hosts.

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Real Madrid's eight-match winning run intensifies La Liga title race

Madrid's success at Mestalla was their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions, a run that has strengthened their position after a difficult spell earlier in the season.

Mourinho's team have recovered from their derby defeat against Atletico Madrid and have since recorded victories in both domestic and European competition.

The result against Valencia was also their tenth La Liga win of the campaign, taking them to 30 points from 12 matches.

Barcelona have the same total from 11 games, meaning the Catalan side remain in control of their position at the summit.

However, Sunday's encounter at the Metropolitano presents a significant challenge for Flick's team.

Atletico begin the match just two points behind Barcelona and Madrid, with a victory potentially taking Diego Simeone's side above both rivals.

The result will therefore determine whether Madrid enter the November international break level with the leaders, narrowly behind them or facing a renewed deficit.

For Mourinho, the immediate concern will be maintaining his team's momentum when club football resumes later this month.

Madrid are scheduled to host Celta Vigo on November 21, when Vinicius will once again be available following his suspension.

His return will give Mourinho additional attacking options, particularly with Guler and Yan Diomande having impressed during the Brazilian's absence.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has made his own position at the heart of Madrid's attack increasingly difficult to question.

With 17 goals already this season and a scoring streak stretching across seven appearances, the Frenchman is providing the finishing touch to a team that has rediscovered its winning rhythm.