La Liga Gameweek 12
Valencia
Nov 7, 2026 8.00pm
Estadio de Mestalla
Real Madrid

Team News: Valencia vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Valencia vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Valencia on Saturday.

Los Blancos are third in the La Liga table on 27 points, while Valencia are down in 19th on nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the league fixture.

VALENCIA VS. REAL MADRID

VALENCIA

Out: Sergi Canos (knee), Diego Lopez (knee), David Otorbi (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jose Manuel Copete (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dimitrievski; Martinez, Tarrega, Pepelu, Gaya; Rodriguez; Maffeo, Mayol, Guerra, Rioja; Sadiq

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Raul Asencio (leg), Vinicius Junior (suspended), Ferland Mendy (hip)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappe

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