Preview: Besiktas vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Genclerbirligi to Tupras Stadium on Sunday in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Eagles sit fourth in the standings with 19 points from their opening 10 matches, while the visitors occupy 14th place with 11 points after an inconsistent start to their return to the top flight.

Match preview

Besiktas have made a reasonably encouraging start to the campaign but will be frustrated by their inability to maintain consistency, having collected just seven points from their last five league matches (W2, D1, L2).

Vincenzo Italiano's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Kasimpasa in their most recent league outing, despite taking the lead twice, following a 2-0 home victory over Istanbul Basaksehir that had provided a timely response to their 2-0 defeat away to Trabzonspor.

They have also struggled to find consistent success in Europe, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace before suffering a disappointing 3-2 defeat away to Celtic in the Europa League on Thursday, leaving them with just one win from their three matches in the competition, a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim.

Nevertheless, their home form should provide encouragement heading into this clash, having won all five of their league matches at Tupras Stadium this season and remained unbeaten there across all competitions.

However, the hosts will be hoping to buck the recent trend in this fixture, with the away side winning each of the last five competitive meetings between the teams.

© Iconsport / Belga

Genclerbirligi, meanwhile, head to Istanbul with renewed confidence after producing one of their best performances of the season in a 5-0 victory over Alanyaspor.

Bernd Storck's side ended a seven-game winless run in the league with that result (D2, L5), which also followed a 5-0 victory over Karakopru in the Turkish Cup, giving them momentum ahead of Sunday's encounter.

The visitors will hope to carry that confidence into their next away fixture as they look to end a three-game losing run on the road, during which they have conceded 11 goals without scoring.

Their only away victory and goal of the campaign coming against Goztepe (1-0) in their opening trip, with no side scoring fewer than them on the road in this campaign.

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

W

Team News

© Imago / BSR Agency

Besiktas are expected to remain without Fabio Miretti, who is sidelined with a shoulder problem, while Umit Akdag is also set to miss out with a broken wrist and Milot Rashica continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Dusan Vlahovic should lead the attack after scoring seven league goals this season, with Leandro Trossard and Vaclav Cerny likely to provide support in the final third.

Orkun Kokcu returned from injury against Celtic and marked his comeback with a goal, putting himself in contention to start in midfield alongside Junior Olaitan and Salih Ozcan.

Genclerbirligi also have several availability concerns, with Dimitrios Goutas facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a cruciate ligament injury.

Pedro Pereira and Kevin Rodrigues are also carrying fitness problems, while Peter Etebo remains a doubt with a muscle injury.

Franco Tongya will be one to watch for the visitors after scoring twice in the league this season, while Tiago Gouveia and Adama Traore are expected to provide attacking support after featuring in the 5-0 victory over Alanyaspor.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topcu, Ouattara; Ozcan; Cerny, Kokcu, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahovic

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Egribayat; Celik, Baltaci, Thalisson, Aydar; Niasse; Gouveia, Ulgun, Tongya, Traore; Mendes

We say: Besiktas 3-1 Genclerbirligi

Genclerbirligi's recent victories mean they should arrive in Istanbul with renewed confidence, but reproducing their attacking performance against Besiktas will be considerably more difficult.

The visitors' poor away record is another concern, and we expect the hosts to have too much quality at Tupras Stadium as they return to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.