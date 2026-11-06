Preview: FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayer Leverkusen travel to FC Koln's RheinEnergieSTADION on Sunday and will hope to avoid falling behind in the race for a spot in the Bundesliga's top four.

The hosts are 14th in the table with nine points from a possible 24, whereas Leverkusen are in sixth place with 13 points following their 4-2 loss against Stuttgart on October 31.

Match preview

Koln came from behind to draw 1-1 with Union Berlin on November 1, extending their unbeaten record in all competitions to three games (W1, D2).

Rene Wagner's side are only two points above Union Berlin in the 16th-placed relegation playoff spot, while only three points separate them from 17th-placed Schalke 04.

The visitors are winless in their last three Bundesliga fixtures, losing twice in that time, and while they only conceded two goals in those matches, they scored just once.

A victory for the hosts would end a streak of two consecutive losses against Leverkusen, and it would be just the club's first success in six encounters with the visitors.

The Billy Goats come into Sunday's meeting undefeated in their five home contests this campaign, winning on three occasions.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Leverkusen produced arguably their worst defensive display of the season against Stuttgart, conceding goals from set pieces, counter-attacks and from poor marking in midfield.

Boss Carles Martinez has now overseen two losses from his last two games in the Bundesliga, and his team's 1-0 defeat in the Europa League on Thursday against Marseille means he has lost three of his past four matches.

Die Werkself had won seven and drawn one of the eight fixtures prior to those four contests, but while they are only two points from fourth-placed RB Leipzig, they could end the weekend five points from the top four.

Leverkusen were beaten 3-0 by Hoffenheim on October 25 in their latest away outing, whereas they had won three and drawn one of their previous four away clashes.

Martinez's side kept two clean sheets in their three most recent away trips, and they have netted at least two goals in six of their seven matches on the road this season.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

D

L

W

L

D

D

FC Koln form (all competitions):

L

W

L

D

W

D

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

W

L

L

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Koln may not have any other choice but to start a three-man defence of Joel Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Tom Krauss due to the injury that Rav van den Berg is dealing with.

Ellyes Skhiri has been sidelined due to an ankle issue, meaning Paul Okon-Engstler is set to start at the base of a midfield three.

As for Leverkusen, the continued absences of Martin Terrier, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Christian Kofane and Nathan Tella means the visitors have limited options up front.

Striker Patrik Schick is certain to feature, and he could be supported by Lucas Vazquez, Ibrahim Maza and Afonso Moreira.

Edmond Tapsoba will be expected to lead the backline alongside Facundo Medina, while the duo are likely to appear behind Aleix Garcia and Ezequiel Fernandez.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Krauss; Sebulonsen, Maina, Okon-Engstler, Moore, Sosa; Bulter, El Mala

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Tapsoba, Medina, Gutierrez; Garcia, Fernandez; Vazquez, Maza, Moreira; Schick

We say: FC Koln 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Leverkusen's form of late has been concerning, though they have been difficult to beat when playing on the road.

Koln have been strong at RheinEnergieSTADION, and while they may struggle to get the better of the visitors, they should have enough to earn a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.