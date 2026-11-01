Sunday’s Bundesliga predictions including Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV, Union Berlin vs. FC Koln

Today's Bundesliga predictions will focus on the battle at the bottom, with Union Berlin set welcome FC Koln, before Eintracht Frankfurt host Hamburger SV.

Union Berlin vs. FC Koln (Sunday, 2:30pm)

© Imago / Christian Schroedter

Facing off for the second time this week, Union Berlin will welcome Bundesliga rivals FC Koln to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei on Sunday.

Die Eisernen are looking for a first win in four games, while the Billy Goats are hoping to build on their DFB-Pokal triumph over the hosts.

We say: Union Berlin 1-1 FC Koln

Union may have been hammered by Koln in midweek, but they have proven resilient in recent Bundesliga matches, and will be hoping to bounce back with a stronger showing in front of a home crowd.

Koln have struggled on the road this season, losing each of their three away league matches to date, and a draw would mark an improvement in that regard.

> Union Berlin vs. FC Koln preview

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter will be under immense pressure if his side lose against visitors Hamburger SV in the Bundesliga on Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park.

The hosts come into the clash in 14th place with just eight points, and while they are only one point from 11th-placed Hamburger, a defeat could leave them in the bottom three this weekend.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Hamburger SV

Frankfurt have been far from their consistent best this season, and their lack of firepower in recent weeks has been worrying.

Hamburger will be missing some of their best forwards on Sunday, and given they have rarely travelled well, perhaps the hosts will defeat the visitors once again.

> Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hamburger SV preview