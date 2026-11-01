Liverpool vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Liverpool could find themselves in a battle for the Premier League title if they beat Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's side come into the clash in second place with 21 points, six more than their fifth-placed hosts, and they will feel invigorated following Manchester City's loss against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola will want to continue his side's impressive start to 2026-27, and moving three points behind the Gunners would fuel hopes of a title charge.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch Liverpool's clash with Arsenal.

What time does Liverpool vs. Arsenal kick off?

This match kicks off at 4:30pm UK time on Sunday, November 1.

Where is Liverpool vs. Arsenal being played?

The Gunners will travel to Anfield, a stadium with a maximum capacity of 61,276.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

The game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via the Sky Sports+ app or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account before highlights are made available on the Sky Sports app after full time.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Liverpool and Arsenal?

The title will not be won by either team after nine matchweeks, but both must seize on the opportunity that has presented itself.

Manchester City look far from their best, and they also appear likely to be sanctioned following news they were found guilty of breaching Premier League spending rules on an industrial scale.

Arsenal will be seen as clear favourites for first if they claim a win on Sunday, but Liverpool have not lost against the visitors in the Premier League at Anfield since 2012.

Though Iraola's side have not been perfect this season, belief has been growing in the squad and fanbase that the team can achieve success, and perhaps success could be the Premier League title.